Calcium Carbonate Market to Garner $ 52,556.64 Mn by 2028 | 4.7% CAGR | Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

Surge in Need of Calcium Carbonate from Thriving Paint and Coating Industries to Escalate Calcium Carbonate Market Growth during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled " Calcium Carbonate Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)); Application (Paper, Plastic, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Building and Construction and Others)”. The calcium carbonate market was valued at US$ 36,777.24 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 52,556.64 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Calcium Carbonate Market research report includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 36,777.24 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by- US$ 52,556.64 Million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 4.7% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 141

No. of Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 69

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate ); Application

Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Calcium carbonate is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless crystalline compound, obtained naturally from limestone rock or can be manufactured by decomposing limestone to calcium oxide, followed by the process of subsequent re-carbonization. Further, the compound possesses a pH of above 6 and is extensively deployed in several commercial and industrial application bases. The demand for calcium carbonate is rising across adhesives and sealants, animal an pet feeds, construction, fertilizers, glass and ceramics, paint and surface coating, paper filler and coating pigments, plastics, and rubber & elastomers industries.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the major key players operating in the calcium carbonate market are Abetong AB, Boral, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Consolis, ELO Beton, Forterra, GULF PRECAST, LafargeHolcim, Tindall Corporation, and Spancrete. These market players are highly focusing on the development of high quality and innovative product offerings.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Calcium Carbonate Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the calcium carbonate market owing to the restricted raw material production; supply chain instability; hampered trade movements; and lowered construction, automobile, and paint and coatings demand. Various end-use industries such as paper, automotive, plastics, and building and construction generate significant demand for calcium carbonate. All these industries are facing business uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of calcium carbonate market. The paper industry is one of the worst affected industries due to the pandemic. Decrease in paper consumption from educational institutes, corporate offices, and newspapers and printing industry has negatively impacted on market growth. However, during the crises, the paper industry is witnessing the rising demand for paper for food packaging, hygiene paper products, corrugated packaging, and medical specialty papers.

Calcium Carbonate Market Insights

Based on type, the calcium carbonate market is bifurcated into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). In 2019, the ground calcium carbonate (GCC) segment dominated the market owing to the lower price and better availability. GCC is a sedimentary rock mainly made up of the calcium carbonate mineral calcite (CaCO3). The quality of the GCC is determined by three key characteristics—particle size, color, and chemical purity. The grinding process is energy-intensive due to the hardness of GCC. Phosphates and acrylates, among other anionic dispersants, are used as grinding aids to make the resulting slurry more colloidally stable. GCC color ranges from bright white to light grey, and its chemical purity varies from 80 to 90% calcium carbonate to well over 99.9%. Adhesives and sealants, animal and pet food, construction, fertilizers, glass and ceramics, paint and surface coating, paper filler and coating pigments, plastics, and rubber and elastomers are a few of the applications of GCC. Based on application, the calcium carbonate market is segmented into paper, plastic, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, building and construction, and others.

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America contributed to the largest market share. The region is poised to have a strong foothold in the paper and paints industry. The use of calcium carbonate is expanding in diversified application bases, which is motivating the manufacturers to explore opportunities to enhance production capabilities. For instance, in March 2020, Anglo Pacific Group PLC entered into a financing agreement with Incoa Performance Minerals LLC to fund the construction of a calcium carbonate mine. To complement the expansion, the companies are aiming to expand their processing facility in Mobile, Alabama to produce high-quality GCC to meet the demand from numerous end-use applications, such as rubber, and adhesives and sealants. Further, the price of calcium carbonate is rising due to the increasing prices of raw material, chemical, energy, and labor, which is another crucial reason promoting the market growth in the region.

