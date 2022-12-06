Cloud Security Market Size in 2022 – Global Share Worth $116.25 Bn by 2028 | Premium Study by The Insight Partners

The global cloud security market size is expected to grow from USD 48.57 billion in 2022 to USD 116.25 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2028.

According to The Insight Partners' new research study on " Cloud Security Market Size, Share, Trends, Technologies, Growth Drivers and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Model [Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)], Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Solution Type (Email & Web Security, Cloud Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Security Information & Event Management, and Others), and Industry Verticals [Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT & Telecom; Energy & Utilities; Government & Public Sectors; Healthcare; Manufacturing; and Others]," The cloud security market demand is driven by rising number of cyberattacks, surging use of cloud-based solutions and managed security services and increasing managed container services.





Global Cloud Security Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Trend Micro Incorporated; VMware, Inc.; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; and Google, Inc. are among the key players operating in the cloud security market.

October 2020, Xebia, an innovative IT consultancy company, collaborated with Binx to compile a comprehensive report on the state of cloud technology in the Netherlands. The report revealed that 93% of all respondents are using cloud services, while the use of cloud technology reached the 100% mark. New technologies and evolving business models are changing the mission of IT leaders toward adopting cloud security in Sweden, thereby propelling the cloud security market growth in the country.





August 2022, Radware, a leading cybersecurity and application delivery solutions provider, launched a cloud security center in Chile. This cloud security will enable customers in Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay to strengthen cyber defense and APIs with minimal latency, secure web and mobile applications, and meet data localization requirements.

Global Cloud Security Market: COVID-19 Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic had a diverse impact on various industry verticals. Cloud providers often faced challenges regarding their business strategies for the public cloud model, wherein they had to handle increasing demand and deliver services if support staff fell ill. Also, there was an increasing need for regular access to public cloud services for handling increased traffic volumes. The demand for cloud security increased since the first half of 2021, as different industry verticals did not want to hamper their production schedule due to unforeseen equipment failure connected to cloud technology. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the cloud security market.





The cloud security market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The cloud security market in the region is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Owing to the high penetration of large and mid-sized companies, there is a growing number of cyber-attacks and the increasing number of hosted servers. Moreover, the growing number of cybercrimes, rising production of new cyberattacks, and surging usage of cloud-based solutions are propelling the adoption of cloud security solutions and services. In addition, to enhance IT infrastructure and leverage the benefits of AI and ML technologies, there is a growing adoption of cloud security. Furthermore, industries such as energy, manufacturing, and utilities are continuously migrating toward digital-transformed methods of operations and focusing on data protection measures, which would offer lucrative opportunities for the cloud security market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Microsoft, Google, Cisco, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, and Fortinet, and start-ups in the region provide cloud security solutions and services.

The cloud security market is expected to grow in India during the forecast period. In September 2022, a study by IBM found that 85% of respondents have adopted the hybrid cloud and aim to progress in digital transformation in India. A holistic approach toward hybrid cloud enhances business value by accelerating innovation, improving cost efficiency, and increasing business productivity. During COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations ramped up the use of multifactor authentication, zero-trust security frameworks, and security policies designed for flexible work environments. In addition, the rapid and unexpected shift to remote work models promoted the adoption of decentralized cloud infrastructure in the cloud security market.





The cloud security market in the MEA is sub-segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Strict government restrictions on data protection and cyberattacks are projected to drive the regional cloud security market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing number of cyberattacks can result in financial and reputational losses, mainly across BFSI, energy & utilities, and healthcare industries. In Africa, due to the introduction of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of new online e-commerce platforms, demand for cloud security solutions and services is rising. Moreover, key players in this market are highly concentrating on the development of cloud security solutions mainly across the manufacturing, government, and healthcare industry, which is accelerating the market growth in the region.









