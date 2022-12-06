NYSE: FIGS Deadline Alert: Investors who lost over $250,000 with shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against FIGS, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) shares.



Investors who purchased in excess of $250,000 in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 3, 2023. Those NYSE: FIGS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On November 1, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against FIGS, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the company’s initial public offering claimed that due to the Company's access to significant customer data, it was able to maintain an efficient and steady supply chain, that the truth was, however, that the Company's access to data did not allow it to mitigate supply chain problems through predictable sales, that instead, FIGS had to increasingly rely on air freight that costs materially more than the overseas shipping it was previously reliant on, that the Registration Statement blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the use of air freight in the time leading up to the IPO, and that the truth, was, however, that FIGS was continually relying on air freight for its business. Even after the IPO, as the Company continued to rely on cost air freight, the defendants continued to claim that air freight was transitory.



