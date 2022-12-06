Rigetti to Bring Quantum Machine Learning Applications to Strangeworks Platform

The new applications are expected to be available on the Strangeworks platform in early 2023 on a pay-as-you-go service

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strangeworks, Inc. (“Strangeworks”) and Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti”) (Nasdaq: RGTI) today announced Strangeworks’ commitment to make available on its platform two new quantum machine learning (QML) applications from Rigetti. These new QML applications are Rigetti’s quantum kernel and quantum convolutional “quanvolutional” neural network methods, which are optimized specifically for Rigetti quantum computers and are designed to advance the development of applications related to classification and regression problems. These QML applications are expected to initially be available exclusively on the Strangeworks platform in early 2023.



The applications are planned to be made available through Rigetti’s on-demand, pay-as-you-go access model via Strangeworks. This on-demand access to Rigetti systems has been enabled by tightly integrating Rigetti’s quantum processing units with the Strangeworks platform. The integration has also resulted in higher performance of Rigetti systems on Strangeworks by enabling lower overall program latency and native Quil programming language support.

“Rigetti is excited to continue its close partnership with Strangeworks and make its first reference applications available to users through their platform,” said Eric Ostby, VP of Product. “We believe that quantum machine learning applications continue to be promising candidates for quantum advantage research.”

“These new applications will accelerate businesses' ability to create valuable quantum applications by enabling them to bring Rigetti quantum capabilities to their classification, modeling, and detection problems,” said whurley, Founder and CEO of Strangeworks. “Today’s announcement deepens the partnership between Rigetti and Strangeworks, and advances Strangeworks’ goal to make access to quantum applications simple, flexible and performance-driven.”

More about applications and the Strangeworks platform:

Strangeworks Managed Applications

These applications are anticipated to be available on the Strangeworks platform, which features a rapidly growing catalog of turn-key services that are designed to make applying quantum computing technologies easier to integrate into workflows and apply to problems.

Rigetti Quanvolutional Neural Network Method

Rigetti’s Quanvolutional Neural Network method is designed to enhance image and video analysis by adding quantum-enhanced features to an existing data set for use by classical neural networks. This method is potentially well-suited for simplifying follow-on machine learning processing, since it may require less data and fewer parameters to train the classical model.

Rigetti Quantum Kernel Method

Rigetti’s Quantum Kernel Method is designed to assess similarities between points in a data set, which may be valuable for usage in a classification or regression model. By assessing similarities in the exponentially larger space afforded by the quantum processing unit, the output of this method could potentially be used in anomaly detection.

These applications are planned to be available on the Strangeworks platform in early 2023. The quantum kernel method is planned to be available to all users on the Strangeworks platform, while the quanvolutional neural network method is planned to be available only to select customers and partners.

Rigetti has also announced its intent to join the Strangeworks Backstage Pass program, with plans to offer up to $10,000 of sponsored credits to each approved user. Rigetti plans to prioritize users with an interest in quantum machine learning for enterprise applications, including but not limited to those interested in leveraging Rigetti’s quanvolutional neural network method. To apply for access to Rigetti through the Backstage Pass program, please visit https://strangeworks.com/backstage .

About Strangeworks

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Strangeworks is a group of experienced serial entrepreneurs, enterprise software developers, and quantum physicists who seek to humanize quantum computing and make it accessible to everyone. By guiding companies through the confusion of quantum computing, Strangeworks helps accelerate the integration of this new technology in corporations, universities, and enterprises. To learn more about how Strangeworks can accelerate your quantum journey visit https://strangeworks.com

Contact: inquiries@strangeworks.com

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti has more than 150 patents awarded and pending. The Company was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 190 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia.

Contact: press@rigetti.com

