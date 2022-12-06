Vytelle Announces Kansas City as Global Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- LENEXA, Kansas, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytelle announced today the relocation of their global headquarters from Hermiston, Oregon to Lenexa, Kansas effective immediately. Kansas City – located 25 minutes from the Vytelle’s new global headquarters – is home to largest concentration of industry professionals devoted to the health, well-being, and genetic progress of animals.

“We’re excited to put down roots in the Midwest and call Kansas City home to our global headquarters,” said Kerryann Kocher, CEO of Vytelle. She continued, “The Kansas City-based headquarters will foster both local and global industry collaboration along with accessibility to the customers we serve in the U.S. We thank the animal health and agriculture community of Kansas City for welcoming us.”

Vytelle serves beef and dairy producers in 20 countries through its integrated technology platform built to fast forward genetic progress for sustainable production. Their headquarters will serve as the primary hub for the company's global operations including 13 global in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratories, two technology centers, a vast field-based operations and commercial team, and a network of satellite partners. Today, Vytelle makes hormone-free IVF accessible to 50% of the U.S. beef and dairy breeding stock through its network of laboratories.

“It’s an honor to welcome Vytelle’s global headquarters to the state of Kansas,” said Kimberly Young, President of KC Animal Health Corridor. “Vytelle joins a renowned list of innovative Corridor-based agriculture technology companies.

Producers are able to access Vytelle’s reliable bovine hormone-free IVF process by bringing donors to any of the more than 30+ satellite locations across the United States or by scheduling an on-farm ovum pick-up. Visit www.vytelle.com to learn more.

About Vytelle

Vytelle is a precision livestock company reshaping how cattle producers worldwide optimize their herds. Through Vytelle’s integrated technology platform, generations of genetic gains can be made in just a few years. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations.

