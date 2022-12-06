Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,630 in the last 365 days.

Lithium Ionic Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF), a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, is pleased to announce that Blake Hylands, CEO and Director of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7, 2022.

DATE: December 7th, 2022
TIME: 3:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3iyj3Dr

Lithium Ionic Corp. – Corporate Highlights

  • Asset located in Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction
    ~2000 ha land package in Minas Gerais, Brazil; the Country’s most favourable mining jurisdiction
  • Established Lithium-Producing District
    Claims located within 800m from CBL lithium mine (36,000 tpy of SPO concentrate @ 5.5%) and <4km from near-term producer SIGMA (33,000 tpy LCE in SPO concentrate)
  • High-Quality Hard Rock Lithium
    Spodumene is one of the most critical minerals today - high lithium content + high extraction rate (LTH drill results returning comparable material/grade as neighbouring lithium projects)
  • Growing Lithium Demand
    2022 lithium carbonate (LCE) demand of 600kt is expected to increase to 2.4Mt by 2030
  • Near-Term Catalysts & High Re-Rate Potential
    Actively drilling: Continuous exploration results + Maiden Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2023; High discovery potential and compelling valuation potential (Latin Resources/SIGMA)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.
Lithium Ionic is a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, which boasts excellent infrastructure, including highways, access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, and nearby commercial ports. Its Itinga and Galvani claims are located in the same district as the lithium-producing CBL mine and development-stage Sigma Lithium Corp.’s large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lithium Ionic Corp.
Blake Hylands, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bhylands@lithiumionic.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lithium Ionic Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.