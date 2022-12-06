MIDA and CREST Ink MoU with Dassault Systèmes to Build Malaysia's SME Industry 4.0 Readiness
This timely initiative aims to elevate our local SMEs, and equip them with the latest technology to enhance their business efficiency through adopting world-class ERP solutions.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Collaborative Research in Engineering and Science and Technology Centre (CREST) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dassault Systèmes Singapore Pte. Ltd today. The partnership aims to create a steering committee to discuss the scope, requirements, roles and plans in supporting Malaysia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their transformation journey to Industry 4.0 as well as enhancing cloud-based collaboration through adopting world-class Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.
— Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman
Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA, expressed, “This timely initiative aims to elevate our local SMEs, and equip them with the latest technology to enhance their business efficiency through adopting world-class Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions. We take great pride in MIDA's involvement in this initiative to empower Malaysian firms and SMEs to fortify their technical capabilities and embrace modern technology, thus enabling them to progress and flourish. This day marks the momentous occasion of the Government's drive to propel industry players, especially domestic players and SMEs, to embrace the new technology and realise its potential by taking on the technological solutions of ERP.”
The ERP solutions will leverage on Dassault Systèmes’ virtual twin technologies via its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, specifically in its computer-aided design software and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, which are used in various industries including manufacturing, engineering and life sciences.
Mr. Jaffri Ibrahim, CEO of CREST, said, “The MoU aims to provide a platform that allows Malaysian businesses to thrive in a competitive business environment, post-pandemic. We constantly seek opportunities to collaborate with the Malaysian Government, industry leaders and academia to advance scientific knowledge in the country. In turn, we aim to strengthen homegrown innovation and research while we help local businesses navigate their challenges and opportunities in the new normal.”
“At Dassault Systèmes, we have worked with many successful businesses across the globe to build connected ecosystems that allow them to tap on data to create actionable insights and be competitive and efficient in the digital economy. With enhanced connectivity, Malaysian SMEs can benefit from data-driven decision making, build closer relationships with customers and partners, and continuously improve their operations and processes as they compete in the global business arena,” said Josephine Ong, Managing Director, Asia Pacific South, Dassault Systèmes.
As the manufacturing sector is undergoing a significant transformation with a push to adopt and adapt value-added processes and digitalisation, this partnership will tap on the collective expertise of the parties to help local businesses via a three-pronged approach, namely enabling Industry 4.0 readiness, providing access to the global marketplace and adopting true cloud-based collaboration. The intent is to develop a programme to enhance the efficiency and operations of SMEs in Malaysia with the state-of-the-art Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, aimed at integrating business processes and applications.
