IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In collaboration with the prestigious Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (MPG) and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both in Germany, BiondVax is developing a pipeline of innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) therapies addressing diseases underserved by current treatments and with large and growing markets, such as COVID-19, asthma and psoriasis.

NanoAbs, also known as VHH-antibodies or Nanobodies, are alpaca-derived nanosized antibodies that exhibit multiple significant competitive advantages over existing antibody therapies, including stability at high temperatures, superior binding affinity, more convenient routes of administration and efficient production. BiondVax is uniquely positioned to advance nanosized antibody innovation from R&D through in-house manufacturing to commercialization.

BiondVax is guided by a highly experienced and successful pharmaceutical industry leadership team that includes former senior executives from Novartis, GSK and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The company is moving toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its inhaled COVID-19 therapeutic NanoAb in 2023. The intended inhaled mechanism of delivery of BiondVax's COVID-19 NanoAb formulation may serve as a significant differentiator when compared to approved monoclonal antibodies, which are injected.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, BiondVax has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.biondvax.com

