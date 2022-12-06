Submit Release
Highland Park Bridge Ramp Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection work on the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting.

Crews from the Modjeski and Masters, Inc. will conduct inspection activities on the ramps at the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The merge lane from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 8 will close to traffic. Ramp traffic will be placed in a stop condition.

Additionally, shoulder closures will occur on northbound Route 8.

All ramps will remain open during the inspection. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


