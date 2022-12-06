Highland Park Bridge Ramp Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp inspection work on the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, December 6-9 weather permitting.

Crews from the Modjeski and Masters, Inc. will conduct inspection activities on the ramps at the southern end of the Highland Park Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The merge lane from the Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 8 will close to traffic. Ramp traffic will be placed in a stop condition.

Additionally, shoulder closures will occur on northbound Route 8.

All ramps will remain open during the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

