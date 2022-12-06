WSP Announces Agreement to Acquire Swiss-Based BG Consulting Engineers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) today announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire BG Bonnard & Gardel Holding SA (“BG Consulting Engineers” or “BG”), one of Switzerland’s leading engineering consulting firms, with a strong presence in France. Headquartered in Lausanne, BG offers consulting, engineering, and project management services in the infrastructure, building, water, environment, and energy sectors. It has a workforce of approximately 700 professionals, including 480 in Switzerland and 210 in France. BG also has operations in Portugal and Italy.



Following the closing of the proposed transaction (currently expected in the first quarter of 2023), WSP’s Swiss workforce will more than quadruple to over 600 professionals. WSP is expected to gain a foothold in the French-speaking region of the country while also enlarging its presence in the German-speaking region. Also, as a result of the transaction, WSP is expected to almost double its workforce in France, adding offices and clients in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

Joining forces with BG will capitalize on WSP’s strengths and further scale its capabilities in key sectors, with significant growth opportunities, in Buildings, Environment, Renewable Energy, Water and Industry sectors. It will also add BG’s renowned tunnel expertise, including ventilation, fire protection, and system design, to WSP’s European service offering. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and closing conditions.

“We are very pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of BG Consulting Engineers, a company with strong technical know-how and a solid reputation in the Swiss and French markets,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Integrating BG into WSP will secure our leadership position in Switzerland, strengthen our presence in France and enhance our offering to clients of both firms.”

“This acquisition fits well into WSP’s European strategy. Once completed, it will reinforce our presence in the region and bolster our expertise in our top three markets, Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings and Earth & Environment,” said Mark Naysmith, WSP’s Chief Executive Officer for the UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Through this transaction, we propose to combine two firms with closely aligned values and cultures and a clear focus on clients, projects, people and technical excellence.”

“This transaction is an opportunity for both companies,” said Pierre Epars, BG’s Chief Executive Officer. “BG’s position will be strengthened in its traditional markets; our clients will benefit from an even wider range of services and our employees will benefit from the advantages inherent in being part of a global organization. We look forward to new growth and development opportunities as we draw on WSP’s international network of experts and contribute to exceptional projects.”

ABOUT BG

BG Consulting Engineers is a well-established engineering consulting company founded in Switzerland in 1954. With more than 700 employees based in offices in Switzerland, France, Portugal, and Italy, BG provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services in the following sectors: transportation infrastructure and mobility, private real estate and public buildings, water and environment, and energy. Driven by innovation and high-performance standards, BG professionals are partnering with their public and private customers to anticipate their needs and create advanced, achievable solutions throughout the entire project life cycle. Balancing human and environmental impact and deploying transversal approaches, BG is proactively addressing climate change and urbanization to support local communities and regions. To find out more, visit www.bg-21.com

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resource sectors. Its 65,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate its work. WSP derived about half of its $10.3B (CAD) 2021 revenues from clean sources. Its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP). To find out more, please visit www.wsp.com

