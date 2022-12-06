Invea Therapeutics Appoints Mr. Jason Fenton to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- - Mr. Fenton augments board expertise as the Company readies for Phase 1b/2 execution of lead program targeting mast cell biology

- Company also primed to advance additional programs, including a pan-inflammasome inhibitor

GUILFORD, Conn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invea Therapeutics, Inc. (Invea), a biotechnology company developing an artificial intelligence-powered pipeline of precision therapeutics for highly debilitating gastrointestinal (GI) and hepatobiliary disorders, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Fenton to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fenton is a widely recognized healthcare-focused capital markets executive who brings over 20 years of experience.



“We are honored to have a recognized advisor join our board of directors. Jason has an outstanding depth and breadth of knowledge in the biotech and life sciences sectors and an unparalleled perspective on company building and capital formation,” said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., Chairman, President, and CEO, Invea Therapeutics. “We look forward to working closely with Jason, especially at this critical juncture as we progress our clinical development into Phase 1b/2 in 2023. The board structure is now commensurate with our needs and financial goals to deliver on our differentiated approach of leveraging artificial intelligence to decode the gut-brain axis and discover a robust pipeline to treat highly debilitating gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary disorders,” he added.

Mr. Fenton is the Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and was previously Head of Healthcare Capital Markets at Cowen and Company, where he focused on raising capital for companies in the healthcare sector. He has advised emerging healthcare companies on equity financings, including IPOs, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, PIPEs, Follow-on Financings, and Private Placements.

“It’s an opportune time to join the board and work closely with the management team who have a solid track record of using AI for drug discovery and development. By deconstructing the mechanisms that drive chronic inflammation via dysregulation of the gut-brain axis, they are addressing a high unmet need of patients with refractory or partial response to existing therapies. I’m excited to be able to assist as the Company readies its pipeline to enter the clinic and make a patient impact,” said Jason Fenton, Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Mr. Fenton joins Invea’s distinguished board of industry veterans, including Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., Chairman, President, and CEO, Invea Therapeutics, Inc., Kerrie Brady, BPharm, MS, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, OcuTerra Therapeutics, Inc., Demetrios Kydonieus, MBA, President R-PHARM US, Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Bioxcel Therapeutics, Inc., and Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., Chief Research & Development Officer, Nektar Therapeutics, Inc.

Invea Therapeutics Pipeline

Invea Therapeutics is prioritizing programs that tackle all aspects of chronic pathology in the gut and associated organs, from inflammasome activation to gut fibrosis and where there is a significant unmet need.

INVA8001 , a potential first-in-class, oral, novel small molecule, and highly selective potent inhibitor of Chymase—an enzymatic mediator released during mast cell degranulation responsible for gut inflammation, permeability, fibrosis, and symptomatology—with demonstrated human safety in more than 300 subjects, for the treatment of non-advanced indolent systemic mastocytosis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and eosinophilic gastritis and duodenitis.

, a potential first-in-class, oral, novel small molecule, and highly selective potent inhibitor of Chymase—an enzymatic mediator released during mast cell degranulation responsible for gut inflammation, permeability, fibrosis, and symptomatology—with demonstrated human safety in more than 300 subjects, for the treatment of non-advanced indolent systemic mastocytosis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and eosinophilic gastritis and duodenitis. INVA8002 , a novel, proprietary colon-targeted formulation of an approved small molecule inhibitor of the 5-HT3 receptor and an add-on therapy for patients with partial response to anti-TNF therapy with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC)—a common form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

, a novel, proprietary colon-targeted formulation of an approved small molecule inhibitor of the 5-HT3 receptor and an add-on therapy for patients with partial response to anti-TNF therapy with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC)—a common form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). INVA8003, a potential first-in-class, novel small molecule inhibitor of pan-inflammasome activation pathways targeting ASC (apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing CARD), an adaptor protein that plays a pivotal role in inflammasome assembly and a precursor to the eventual immunopathology underlying chronic inflammation, with potential applications across several inflammatory disorders.

About Invea Therapeutics

Invea Therapeutics, Inc., or Invea, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) powered pipeline of precision therapeutics for highly debilitating gastrointestinal (GI) and hepatobiliary disorders. Invea’s unique approach includes targeting the immune component of the gut-brain axis (GBA), which contributes to the resistance and partial response to existing therapies as well as leveraging the power of AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms to decipher the biology of the GBA. We have identified and prioritized a de-risked pipeline of three precision medicine programs that have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs and transform the long-term treatment of patients with common and rare GI and hepatobiliary disorders. For more information, please visit: www.inveatx.com | LinkedIn: @inveatx | Twitter: https://twitter.com/Invea

Contact

Invea Therapeutics, Inc.

Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.

Corporate Communications

aganjoo@inveatx.com