Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,684 in the last 365 days.

Investors who lost over $250,000 with shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Freshworks Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH).

Investors who purchased in excess of $250,000 in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 3, 2022. Those NASDAQ: FRSH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 1, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Freshworks Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks' IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles, that as a result, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and that as the truth about the Company's business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Freshworks investors to suffer significant damages.

Those who purchased Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Investors who lost over $250,000 with shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Freshworks Inc.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.