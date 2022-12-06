Adverse Economic And Business Environment Will Keep The Momentum High For Corporate Restructuring Advisory Services Providers

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Restructuring Advisory Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.3% and Reach a Valuation of US$ 44.5 Billion by 2033 – By Fact.MR

Adverse economic and business environment will keep the momentum high for corporate restructuring advisory services providers

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global corporate restructuring advisory market is estimated at US$ 24.1 billion in 2023 and is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. The industry is poised to grow amid busy corporate transactions.

The restructuring market has been quite busy for some time. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, different kinds of restructuring deals were happening across the industry. From distressed mergers and acquisitions to crisis management, businesses are going through a rough phase of their market lifecycle.

The trend is expected to continue amid complex market conditions, and increasing rates of borrowing have made it difficult for businesses to borrow funds. Enterprises are raising funds via diluting equity, resulting in a change in capital structures of firms. All these factors are contributing to an increase in the demand for corporate restructuring advisory services.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global corporate restructuring advisory market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach US$ 44.5 billion by 2033.

Demand for corporate restructuring advisory services in East Asia is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The market expanded at 5.6% CAGR during the period of 2018 to 2022.

Under service type, financial restructuring services dominate the market and are valued at US$ 7.9 billion in 2022.

North America leads the global market with 41% share in 2022.





Market Development

The next few years will be quite busy for the corporate restructuring advisory market amid expected slowdown in overall economic growth. Unfavourable business conditions will result in different business transactions, leading to increased revenue for the restructuring advisory market.

Within the corporate restructuring advisory market, the industry has witnessed many small and big mergers and acquisitions. Expanding businesses to different regions has been the priority of market players in the recent past.

In September 2022, Evelyn Partners completed the acquisition of investment management business of Arena Wealth, a London-based corporate advisory firm.





Key companies in Corporate Restructuring Advisory Market:

Armanino LLP

Baker Tilly US, LLP

Binder Dijker Otte

Crowe Global

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Evelyn Partners

Grant Thornton LLP

Haines Watts Group

Johnston Carmichael

Kearney & Company

KPMG International

Mazars

MHA MacIntyre Hudson

Segmentation of Corporate Restructuring Advisory Industry Research

By Type : Turnaround Crisis Management Liquidity Management CRO Services, Managed Exit Third Party Credit Risk Working Cap Management Financial Restructuring Lead Financial Restructuring Advisor Contingency Planning Distressed M&A Planning Restructuring Tax & Legal Distressed Debt & Capital Advisory Distressed Debt Advisory Rescue Capital Advisory Valuations & Modelling Portfolio Lead Advisory Services Restructuring Implementation Insolvency Bankruptcy Support Distressed M&A Forensic Investigation

By End-use Industry : Consumer Markets Energy and Natural Resources BFSI Life Science & Healthcare Media & Telecommunications Technology Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global corporate restructuring advisory market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (Turnaround - Crisis Management, Liquidity Management CRO Services, Managed Exit, Third Party Credit Risk, Working Cap Management), Financial Restructuring - Lead Financial Restructuring Advisor, Contingency Planning, Distressed M&A Planning, Restructuring Tax & Legal), Distressed Debt & Capital Advisory - Distressed Debt Advisory, Rescue Capital Advisory, Valuations & Modelling, Portfolio Lead Advisory Services), Restructuring Implementation – Insolvency, Bankruptcy Support, Distressed M&A, Forensic Investigation), End-Use Industry (Consumer Markets, Energy and Natural Resources, BFSI, Life Science & Healthcare, Media & Telecommunications, Technology, Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Global Market - Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

3.2. Threshold of Revenue Volatility

3.3. Consistency in Demand

3.4. Key Barriers to Entry

3.5. Key Customer Archetypes

4. Market Background and Characteristics

4.1. Global Market Outlook Statistics (US$), 2017 – 2021

4.2. Market as % of Total Advisory Industry

4.3. offers & Adoption Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Key Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.4.3. Notable Current and Future Trends

4.5. Opportunity and White Space Assessment

4.5.1. Total Available Market (US$ Mn)

4.5.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (US$ Mn)

4.5.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (US$ Mn)

4.6. Forecast and Macro-Economic Factors – Relevance and Impact

4.7. Key Success Factors and Winning Imperatives

5. Global Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn), 2022-2032

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Contd…..

