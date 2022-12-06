RYVYL to Present at Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on December 8th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Presentation on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 3:30pm ET

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a company that leverages the security of the blockchain and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near-real-time attestation to conduct payment transactions today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 8th at 3:30 PM ET.

RYVYL Chairman, Ben Errez, will be available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day and will make a presentation highlighting the Company’s rapid ascent in the digital finance space including its strong processing volume growth, differentiated payment solutions technology, and completion of several key strategic acquisitions

For the last several years, Sequire has been proud to serve publicly traded companies all over the world. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the small cap space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several technology focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

Sequire Virtual Small Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, December 8th, 2022

RYVYL Presentation Time: 3:30pm ET

To register to watch the presentation or request a 1x1 meeting with Ben Errez, please click HERE

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging unique blockchain security and USD-pegged stablecoin technology with near real-time attestation, RYVYL is reinventing the future of financial transactions using its coyni® stablecoin platform as a transactional foundation. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

RVYL@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us