Pasithea Therapeutics to Present at Annual Meeting of the Antibody Society Conference

PAS-003 is a first in class monoclonal antibody targeting Alpha 5 Beta 1 integrin as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neuroinflammatory-driven CNS diseases

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) ("Pasithea" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, today announced that Lawrence Steinman, Pasithea's Chairman and a member of the National Academy of Sciences , will present preclinical data for PAS-003 in a discussion entitled "Targeting alpha5 Integrin in ALS." The presentation is included in the Novel Targets for Antibody Therapeutics track on December 7th at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference held in San Diego.



Pasithea’s discovery candidate, PAS-003, has a novel mechanism of action with the potential to improve clinical outcomes in patients with ALS. The target, Alpha 5 Beta 1 integrin, and its potential role in ALS is supported by post-mortem human tissue studies and pre-clinical studies which show a reproducible significant improvement in behavior and survival in the SOD1 mouse model.

“We’re pleased to present our data at such a prestigious annual conference that includes a keynote address by this year’s Nobel Laureate for chemistry,” commented Dr. Steinman.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of neurological disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis, Neurofibromatosis type 1 and Noonan syndrome.

ABOUT PAS-003

PAS-003 is monoclonal antibody targeting alpha5/beta1 integrin for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases.

About Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. It most commonly affects people between the ages of 40 and 70, with an average age of 55 at the time of diagnosis. It affects as many as 30,000 patients in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is two to five years, but some patients may live for years or even decades. While 5-10% of cases are hereditary (familial ALS), the large majority of cases (90-95%) are not hereditary (Sporadic ALS). The cause of ALS is not completely understood and multiple complex factors may contribute to the death of motor neurons. Currently there is no known cure or treatment that halts or reverses the progression of ALS, and FDA only approved 2 medications so far for the treatment of this disorder, both shown to modestly slow the progression of ALS.

