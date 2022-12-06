Memfault Wins IoT Tech Trailblazer Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first IoT reliability platform, has won the IoT Trailblazer category in the 2022 Tech Trailblazers Awards.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards are the first independent global awards program dedicated to the enterprise technology startup ecosystem. Shortlists for each of the 15 tech categories are chosen by a panel of leading IT industry experts, and winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and a public vote. Memfault’s win was revealed during the Tech Trailblazer virtual award ceremony on December 1, 2022.

Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards, said, “Congratulations to our 2022 Tech Trailblazers! This is our 11th edition which gives us 10 years to look back and see how our winners have benefitted from the exposure and credibility that an award from industry judges can bring. There have been some truly amazing entries this year and they have well and truly earned their place in the Tech Trailblazers Hall of Fame. We’ll be keeping an eye on how these innovations continue to blaze a trail in 2023.”

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform that empowers developers to build robust IoT devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform how developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. Customers across healthcare, consumer wearables, smart home, smart industry, and other industries rely on Memfault for a scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver superior products.

“We are honored to have won the IoT category of the Tech Trailblazer awards,” said François Baldassari, Co-founder & CEO, Memfault. ”Winning in a competitive category after evaluation by industry experts and practitioners validates our commitment to improving IoT device development.”

About Memfault

Memfault was built to enable developers with a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards was the first independent awards program dedicated to enterprise information technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies and concepts in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.

