BrewBilt Brewing Craft Beers Score High by The Fresh Hop Cinema - $200M+ Trajectory

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces that on the November 24th episode of the Fresh Hop Cinema podcast, BrewBilt’s Jester’s Privilege IPA and its Brain Bypass Helles Lager scored high ratings according to the hosts.

Fresh Hop Cinema said that the beer is “shockingly good. This is really damn good!”

BrewBilt has caught the eye of a large hospitality franchise, and there are discussions to bring BrewBilt craft beers to over 100 hotels, restaurants and lounges, while the Company has started deliveries to some of the largest grocery store chains. This will position BrewBilt for a $200M+ revenue trajectory for the future.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our track record speaks for itself. 2022 has been a good year for the Company and our shareholders. The existing and future contracts will continue to grow revenue. Our focus for the first quarter of 2023 is preparing to uplist the company to a major stock exchange and approve and implement a dividend program for all shareholders.”

BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

