Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,729 in the last 365 days.

iBio to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

/EIN News/ -- BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio develops next-generation biopharmaceuticals using computational biology and 3D-modeling of subdominant and conformational epitopes, prospectively enabling the discovery of new antibody treatments for hard-to-target cancers and other diseases. iBio’s mission is to decrease drug failures, shorten drug development timelines, and open up new frontiers against the most promising targets. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
iBio, Inc.
Investor Relations
(646) 274-3580
skilmer@ibioinc.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

iBio to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.