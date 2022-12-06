Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,667 in the last 365 days.

Volaris Group Expands Justice Portfolio with Acquisition of Case Management Provider CaseLoad

Toronto based legal technology firm joins the Volaris Group’s equivant team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of CaseLoad, a customizable case management solution providing tracking and reporting for government Boards, Tribunals, and Commissions who need to track various types of disputes and appeals for their citizens.

With a customer base across North America, CaseLoad builds on equivant’s growing leadership in the justice and legal technology market.

“Volaris Group provides a logical and stable home for our technology. We have customers who rely on our solutions to manage complex legal and regulatory processes and Volaris has deep expertise in managing mission critical technology in similar contexts,” said Darryl Evans, Founder of CaseLoad. “Our team is looking forward to joining the equivant and Volaris communities and digging into how the team’s playbooks and best-practices can help add value to our customers.”

CaseLoad customers can expect stable and reliable service from the equivant team. As with any Volaris acquisition, these products will not be re-sold and Volaris is a buy-and-hold acquirer.

“Our teams working in justice and legal technology bring decades of experience to the challenges facing their customers and we are ready to bring a renewed level of energy and innovation to the CaseLoad community,” said Matt Goddard, Group Leader at Volaris Group.

For more information

Ryan Hill
Volaris Group
Tel: +1 416-831-0305
ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Volaris Group Expands Justice Portfolio with Acquisition of Case Management Provider CaseLoad

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.