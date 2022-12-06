RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluSEND and RevoluTRANSFER Top 120 Countries Adding United Kingdom, Equity Investment Talks Update, AGM Only Via Zoom

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluSEND and RevoluTRANSFER now include the United Kingdom, extending the Company's financial reach to 120 countries. The Company has concluded the technical integration of the United Kingdom into its platforms and those of white-label partners.



Equity Investment Talks

Further to the news release dated November 29th, 2022, the Company would like to inform shareholders that the talks are progressing positively. The parties continue working towards a final agreement on or before December 8th, 2022, regarding a potential equity investment in the Company.

AGM Meeting Via Zoom

On November 21st, 2022, the Company issued advice on two official methods for its shareholders to attend the annual AGM on December 16th, 2022. Those methods were remote via zoom or physical presence at the Hotel Metropolitan, Vancouver, BC. Since the notification to shareholders, it has become apparent that few shareholders anticipate attending physically due to the persistent logistical travel complications after the COVID pandemic. Furthermore, CEO Steve Marshall has provided medical reports to the Company, having been diagnosed with Chronic Gastritis caused by the common microorganism Helicobacter Pylori. While the ailment is inconsequential, and Mr. Marshall expects to eradicate the bacteria quickly, physicians have advised him not to travel internationally for the time being. Consequently, the Company no longer provides the option of a physical presence AGM at Hotel Metropolitan. Hence, for the reasons cited above, the Company is to continue solely with the November 21st, 2022, Sedar-notified Zoom AGM to be presided over by Mr. Marshall and Mr. Pettit.

RevoluTRANSFER - https://www.revolutransfer.com/

RevoluSEND - https://www.revolusend.com/

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 192,356,376 shares issued and outstanding.

