Pico expands flagship monitoring platform into the cloud with the launch of Corvil Cloud Analytics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, has expanded the reach and visibility of industry leading Corvil Analytics into the cloud with the launch of Corvil Cloud Analytics.

Pico’s Corvil Analytics has a 20-plus year legacy across financial services in extracting and correlating technology and transaction performance intelligence from global dynamic network environments. Corvil’s high throughput, lossless, granularly time-stamped data capture provides an incredibly rich data source that can be used for broader analytics and use cases, including trade analytics. Corvil is available across multiple environments including colocation and on-prem, and now those same attributes that make Corvil Analytics an industry leader are available in the cloud with Corvil Cloud Analytics.

“As companies look to move real-time applications to the cloud, they struggle with visibility when utilizing existing cloud monitoring solutions,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Chief Product Officer at Pico. “There is a need for deeper visibility to fill those voids, and Corvil Cloud Analytics is the solution, providing market-leading analytics for applications running in the cloud. Corvil Cloud Analytics provides our clients with the real-time analytics required to migrate their most critical workloads to the cloud, with confidence.”

Highlights of Corvil Cloud Analytics include:

Maximum Visibility: Measures every order, every market data tick and every packet to fill the missing gap of visibility needed to manage real-time performance in public cloud environments

Measures every order, every market data tick and every packet to fill the missing gap of visibility needed to manage real-time performance in public cloud environments Granular Instrumentation: Provides per-packet and per-application message analytics alongside Corvil’s AppAgent to instrument internal application performance

Provides per-packet and per-application message analytics alongside Corvil’s AppAgent to instrument internal application performance Corvil Analytics: Provides all functions of Corvil Analytics including network congestion analytics for public cloud infrastructure, and per-hop trading and market data analytics for cloud-hosted deployments

Provides all functions of Corvil Analytics including network congestion analytics for public cloud infrastructure, and per-hop trading and market data analytics for cloud-hosted deployments Flexibility: Pay for only what is needed in the public cloud

Corvil Analytics is currently used by the world’s largest banks, exchanges, electronic market makers, quantitative hedge funds, data service providers and brokers. With the launch of Corvil Cloud Analytics, and as exchanges partner with the major cloud providers to bring trading into the cloud, Corvil can now provide a single pane of glass for monitoring colocation, on-prem and cloud environments together.

“We had the vision to provide clients the same technology, visibility and rich analytics they’ve come to rely on through Corvil,” Swanstrom said. “Since Corvil Cloud Analytics is software only, this accelerates our deployments and also provides an expedited avenue for proof-of-concept use cases. It’s now easier than ever for clients to access the platform so they can see firsthand what makes Corvil an industry leader in data analytics.”

Corvil Cloud Analytics provides the highly granular, real-time Corvil visibility required to understand the cause of variable performance that continues to impact real-time applications running in the public cloud. With cloud applications, there is no hardware CapEx costs, lead times, or shipping and installation challenges. Corvil Cloud Analytics is simple to scale, easy to deploy and can be up and running in hours instead of weeks. Corvil’s industry leading visibility and intelligence is now available for businesses wanting the competitive edge in the cloud.

About Pico

Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

