Acronis #CyberFit Summit 2022 Gathered 1,000+ MSPs, CISOs and more, at Exciting Knowledge-sharing Event

/EIN News/ -- At this year’s #CyberFit Summit, Acronis rolled out the red carpet for insightful speakers and announced two new products along with the promotion of the company’s new chief sales officer.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming out of #CyberFit Summit 2022, Acronis, the global leader in Cyber Protection, is poised for exciting developments in cybersecurity in the new year. In front of more than 1,000 attendees, 50 journalists and 100 speakers, Acronis unveiled the upcoming releases of Acronis Advanced Automation and Acronis Advanced Security + EDR, and introduced the newest member of the c-suite, Chief Sales Officer Katya Ivanova.

Through superstar keynotes, expert panels, and hands-on workshops, MSPs and IT professionals were left with deeper insights into the threat landscape, new business-building tips and a path to accelerate growth while securing customer loyalty.

Acronis CEO Patrick Pulvermueller kicked off the three-day event in Miami Beach with his keynote. He opened with staggering statistics illustrating the enormity of data today. There are currently 10 million physical servers on Earth, and data creation has increased 90-fold just since 2010. To protect this sheer enormity of data, consolidation and simplification are the future. Pulvermueller tied in the tagline of #CyberFit Summit – cyber protect the future – and emphasized Acronis’ unwavering focus on partner success, innovation and simplification.

“The continuous rise of cyber protection the defining moment of our industry,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, CEO at Acronis. “During our #CyberFit Summit, we were thrilled to share our vision for Acronis and how cyber protection will evolve in the year ahead. At Acronis, we’re continuing to set our partners and customers up for success.”

In multiple sessions at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Miami, cybersecurity analysts and experts provided an inside look at how cyberattacks attacks work, how MSPs are impacted and how Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions prevent them. Other notable keynotes from the event included former FBI Director, Judge Louis Freeh talking about his experience with the mafia and ransomware; basketball legend and serial entrepreneur, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, giving an inspirational speech on how he has parlayed the skills and tenacity acquired on the court into a winning formula for his successful business ventures; Acronis founder and Chief Research Officer Serg Bell’s discussion about expanding the future of MSPs; and the #CyberWomen keynote, where several influential women speculated on the bright future for women in the cyber field.

#CyberFit Summit sponsors Silvereye Technologies and Galactic Advisors were thrilled to be part of the event. “A decade ago, excellent cybersecurity and data protection was a luxury. Now that ransom payments are skyrocketing, companies are suffering huge hits, not only financially but also to their reputation. Cybersecurity is now a necessity,” said Jennifer Pierce at Galactic Advisors. “Events like #CyberFit Summit are an excellent opportunity to share knowledge and position our partners to make a significant positive impact in their communities around the world.”

Cameron May, Chief Strategist of Silvereye Technologies, added, “The Acronis Platform is a cornerstone for cybersecurity. The Acronis Summit combines a wide range of technologies, industry leaders and strategists together for what Silvereye views as the most important event of the year.”

MSPs, CISOs, CIOs and architects left #CyberFit Summit laden with bursting camera reels (more than 8,000 photos were taken over the three days), with great new ideas and with excitement for the Acronis developments to come in early 2023. Perhaps, attendees also returned home with a need to rest their feet: the average conference attendee walked 25,000 each day. Now, that’s #CyberFit.

To learn more about the Acronis #CyberFit Summit and register for next year’s event taking place October 16 – 18, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida, visit: https://promo.acronis.com/summit-2023-pre-register.html.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,200 employees in 40 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Press contacts:

Karl Bateson

Global Director PR & Communications

Karl.Bateson@acronis.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3407d1d8-e41f-431b-8735-ea28f963effe