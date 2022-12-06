Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,685 in the last 365 days.

Direct-to-Consumer Brands Use Dedicated Order Management System to See 57% Increase in Sales Value on Black Friday

Order volume up 24% and flawless platform performance over Thanksgiving Weekend.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving weekend broke records for both online and in-store shopping, so it’s not surprising that brands that created the best experiences came out on top.

Retailers leveraging Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, reported a massive 57% increase in GMV year over year on Black Friday. Even with high inflation rates and an uncertain economy, Deck Commerce customers saw a 42% increase in order volume as well as an 11% increase in average order value.

“Direct-to-consumer brands continue to face a variety of external challenges driving them to produce world-class shopping experiences that build loyal customers,” said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder, Deck Commerce. “Our customers lean on their order management system to power those seamless, end-to-end experiences—and it paid off big time this holiday season.”   

The Deck Commerce OMS enables brands to expose more sellable inventory, offer multiple payment options and high-value loyalty programs, and provide shoppers with convenient, omnichannel fulfillment options. Plus, by automating order processes, retailers can focus their time and effort on serving their customers well.

Holiday Numbers across the Deck Commerce OMS:

  • 57% YoY increase in Deck Commerce customer GMV on Black Friday.
  • 23.6% increase in orders processed between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.
  • 56% increase in year-over-year order volume leading up to Thanksgiving week. 

“In the US, Black Friday ecommerce sales were up 2.3% from 2021,” adds Deck. “Using the Deck Commerce OMS, our retailers blew that number away.”

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.

Attachment 


Kari Polson
Deck Commerce
kari.polson@deckcommerce.com

Becky Boyd
MediaFirst
14044218497
becky@mediafirst.net

You just read:

Direct-to-Consumer Brands Use Dedicated Order Management System to See 57% Increase in Sales Value on Black Friday

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.