Direct-to-Consumer Brands Use Dedicated Order Management System to See 57% Increase in Sales Value on Black Friday

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving weekend broke records for both online and in-store shopping, so it’s not surprising that brands that created the best experiences came out on top.

Retailers leveraging Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, reported a massive 57% increase in GMV year over year on Black Friday. Even with high inflation rates and an uncertain economy, Deck Commerce customers saw a 42% increase in order volume as well as an 11% increase in average order value.

“Direct-to-consumer brands continue to face a variety of external challenges driving them to produce world-class shopping experiences that build loyal customers,” said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder, Deck Commerce. “Our customers lean on their order management system to power those seamless, end-to-end experiences—and it paid off big time this holiday season.”

The Deck Commerce OMS enables brands to expose more sellable inventory, offer multiple payment options and high-value loyalty programs, and provide shoppers with convenient, omnichannel fulfillment options. Plus, by automating order processes, retailers can focus their time and effort on serving their customers well.

Holiday Numbers across the Deck Commerce OMS:

57% YoY increase in Deck Commerce customer GMV on Black Friday.

in Deck Commerce customer GMV on Black Friday. 23.6% increase in orders processed between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

in orders processed between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. 56% increase in year-over-year order volume leading up to Thanksgiving week.

“In the US, Black Friday ecommerce sales were up 2.3% from 2021,” adds Deck. “Using the Deck Commerce OMS, our retailers blew that number away.”

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels.

