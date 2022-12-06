Well+Good Releases Annual Wellness Trends Report

The Highly Anticipated Report Names the Groundbreaking Wellness Trends to Expect in 2023 in Fitness, Beauty, Health, and More

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a market-leading wellness brand, announced today the launch of its highly anticipated annual Wellness Trends report. The report names the health and wellness trends and innovations that will shape the industry in the year to come.



The annual Wellness Trends report is the culmination of months of reporting, research, and product testing in order to make comprehensive predictions for the year ahead. Well+Good’s experienced reporters also consulted with industry experts and thought-leaders, including a panel of Wellness Trends Advisors, to help determine the final list of Trends. New for Wellness Trends 2023: a category dedicated to the well-being of the planet.

“We’re proud to shine a light on what’s new and innovative in the wellness industry for the coming year,” said Abbey Stone, VP, Content, Well+Good. “The pandemic has resulted in a lot of major shifts in the way Americans think about their well-being, and the positive changes we've seen—particularly regarding increased access to care services and products—is inspiring. What’s more, sustainability has long been a through-thread of our Trends, and we’re excited to showcase the progress in the fight against climate change by adding a Planet category to this year’s report.”

Highlights from the 2023 report include:

‘Beaty Biotech’ Packs the Punch of Natural Ingredients With Less Environmental Impact : In 2023, consumers won’t have to choose between products that are safe, efficacious, and environmentally friendly. Next year, look out for a next-gen approach to formulating beauty and skin-care products that manipulates small amounts of natural ingredients to make them more potent, while minimizing environmental impact.

: In 2023, consumers won’t have to choose between products that are safe, efficacious, and environmentally friendly. Next year, look out for a next-gen approach to formulating beauty and skin-care products that manipulates small amounts of natural ingredients to make them more potent, while minimizing environmental impact. Fitness Tracking Is No Longer All in the Wrists : Next year, wearables will be focused on showing consumers how their exercise routine is influencing their overall health—whether that’s better sleep, more balanced blood sugar, peak performance, lower stress levels, or a combination thereof—instead of only keeping tabs on your heart rate, step counts, and closed rings.

: Next year, wearables will be focused on showing consumers how their exercise routine is influencing their overall health—whether that’s better sleep, more balanced blood sugar, peak performance, lower stress levels, or a combination thereof—instead of only keeping tabs on your heart rate, step counts, and closed rings. Plant-Based Nostalgia Food Brands Will Feed Your Inner Child : In 2023, foods that were once relished with childlike affection for their taste, convenience, and ease will be made with entirely plant-based ingredients, shorter ingredient lists, and a solid side of comfort.

: In 2023, foods that were once relished with childlike affection for their taste, convenience, and ease will be made with entirely plant-based ingredients, shorter ingredient lists, and a solid side of comfort. It’s No Illusion: Virtual Reality Is Transforming Health Care : Next year, expect advancements in virtual reality health care to roll out in a bigger way. Patients can expect to be offered virtual reality treatments for chronic pain management, mental health, and more.

: Next year, expect advancements in virtual reality health care to roll out in a bigger way. Patients can expect to be offered virtual reality treatments for chronic pain management, mental health, and more. Wellness Apps Pass the Mic to Become More Culturally and Linguistically Diverse : Next year, consumers will find more wellness-focused platforms ​reaching traditionally underserved communities by offering greater diversity in their languages and voice offerings, including services offered in Spanish and American Sign Language.

: Next year, consumers will find more wellness-focused platforms ​reaching traditionally underserved communities by offering greater diversity in their languages and voice offerings, including services offered in Spanish and American Sign Language. Optimists Are Challenging the ‘Doom and Gloom’ Narrative Around the Climate Crisis: As a result of a growing list of new policies and technologies aimed at addressing the environmental crisis, 2023 is shaping up to be the year that climate optimism overtakes “doomerism” as the default position on climate change. This is a necessary step in overcoming a large obstacle in fighting climate change: apathy.

