Command Alkon Expands Leadership Team with Brett Bertz

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Brett Bertz to the Senior Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Global Professional Services. Brett will be responsible for designing and executing strategies that ensure services are efficiently meeting and exceeding customer needs during implementation.



“Brett’s experience with building world-class professional services on a global basis is extensive, and his passion for people is evident,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “Brett has a fervent desire to determine how to better serve our customers, and his hands-on approach to understanding their needs will help us to provide transformative solutions and services to move their business forward. I am thrilled to experience all the positive things he will bring to the organization.”

Brett has 20+ years of leadership in Professional Services, ranging from complex technology deployments to packaged SaaS/cloud software implementations.

“Customer outcomes are at the center of the work that Command Alkon does, and one way the company cultivates customer success is by placing a focus on a people-centric culture,” said Brett. “In my experience, I have found that emphasizing people and directing those efforts towards creating successful customers proves to be a win-win. This company has something special – I can feel the passion coming from the team members here, and I am grateful to be part of the journey to improving operational excellence and exceeding customer expectations.”

Prior to joining Command Alkon, Brett served as the Chief Customer Officer at PowerPlan, bringing together team members to focus on delivering customer financial, operational, and compliance outcomes.

To learn more about Command Alkon’s leadership team, visit https://commandalkon.com/about/.

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

