12/06/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue on the Nights of December 6 and 7

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

In addition, Governor Lamont announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by many as the Q Bridge – will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Tuesday, December 6, and Wednesday, December 7. Beacons will project light upward from the bridge towers from sunset through the early morning hours. The bridge is named in honor of those who served during the attack.

Governor Lamont said, “We are forever grateful for the military heroes who fought on behalf of our country during the battle at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II. The attack on Pearl Harbor is one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, and we honor the thousands of service members and civilians who were killed on that tragic day. I urge all Connecticut residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation during World War II and everything they have provided to the United States.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “On this 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we honor the more than 2,400 who lost their lives, including those from Connecticut. We salute the military heroes of World War II whose unwavering service and bravery on that infamous day continues to inspire generations. We will always be indebted to the men and women who valiantly fought in this battle, and in the war that changed the course of American history.”