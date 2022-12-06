Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,670 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/06/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue on the Nights of December 6 and 7

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

In addition, Governor Lamont announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by many as the Q Bridge – will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Tuesday, December 6, and Wednesday, December 7. Beacons will project light upward from the bridge towers from sunset through the early morning hours. The bridge is named in honor of those who served during the attack.

Governor Lamont said, “We are forever grateful for the military heroes who fought on behalf of our country during the battle at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II. The attack on Pearl Harbor is one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, and we honor the thousands of service members and civilians who were killed on that tragic day. I urge all Connecticut residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation during World War II and everything they have provided to the United States.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “On this 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we honor the more than 2,400 who lost their lives, including those from Connecticut. We salute the military heroes of World War II whose unwavering service and bravery on that infamous day continues to inspire generations. We will always be indebted to the men and women who valiantly fought in this battle, and in the war that changed the course of American history.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.