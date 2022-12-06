Global Plastic Conduit Market is Size Set to Hit USD 30.01 Billion by 2030 with a Growth Rate 5.7%

[196 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Plastic Conduit Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 18.75 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 30.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.7% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Zekelman Industries Inc., Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV, Sanco Industries Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., International Metal Hose Company, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Premier Conduit Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, D.P. Jindal Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Astral Polytechnik Limited, and National Pipe & Plastics, Inc.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Plastic Conduit Market By Type (Rigid Conduit And Flexible Conduit), Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, High-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, And Others), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Construction, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plastic Conduit Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 18.75 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.01 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is/are Plastic Conduit? How big is the Plastic Conduit Industry?

Plastic Conduit Report Coverage & Overview:

Plastic conduit is manufactured from durable PVC and is utilized for routing and protecting electric wiring and cables. Moreover, plastic conduits find a plethora of applications in various industry verticals such as IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, and construction. Apart from this, plastic conduits are also used prominently in the residential and commercial sectors. In addition, plastic conduits offer extreme durability and can be recycled. They are lightweight, resistant to rust, combustion, and chemicals, and easily deployable. The large-scale demand for plastic conduits for transporting drinking water and broadband has enhanced its penetration into public utilities.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.75 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30.01 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Zekelman Industries Inc., Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV, Sanco Industries Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., International Metal Hose Company, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Premier Conduit Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, D.P. Jindal Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Astral Polytechnik Limited, National Pipe & Plastics Inc. Key Segment By Type, By Industry Vertical, By Material, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Plastic Conduit Market: Growth Dynamics

The global plastic conduit market is projected to expand notably over the forecast period owing to humungous demand for highly secured and safe wiring systems. Apart from this, plastic conduit provides a slew of benefits that include protection of electric cables against extreme temperatures and moisture resistance. In addition, escalating plastic conduits utilization in commercial and residential spaces & constructions in emerging economies such as China and India will boost the global market growth trends. With firms practicing economies of scale in their production of plastic conduit, the market for plastic conduit is predicted to expand leaps & bounds over the years ahead.

High costs of deploying plastic conduits and a prominent surge in raw material costs will inhibit the growth of the global plastic conduit market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for cable-in conduit systems and plastic conduits across the residential sector will open new opportunities for growth in the global market.

Plastic Conduit Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global plastic conduit market is segmented based on type, material, industry, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are rigid conduit and flexible conduit. In 2021, the flexible conduit segment dominated the global market share and is predicted to continue its domination even in the upcoming years. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in demand for flexible conduits for installing cables and wires.

In terms of material, the global market segments include polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, and others. In 2021, the high-density polyethylene segment led the global market growth due to the large-scale use of high-density polyethylene in telecommunication cables and electrical power protection wires.

The global Plastic Conduit market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Rigid Conduits

Flexible Conduits

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Construction

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Browse the full “Plastic Conduit Market By Type (Rigid Conduit And Flexible Conduit), Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, High-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, And Others), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Construction, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plastic-conduit-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Plastic Conduit market include -

Zekelman Industries Inc.

Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV

Sanco Industries Ltd.

Atkore International Group Inc.

International Metal Hose Company

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

Premier Conduit Inc.

Pipelife International GmbH

D.P. Jindal Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Astral Polytechnik Limited

National Pipe & Plastics Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global plastic conduit market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global plastic conduit market size was valued at around USD 18.75 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.01 billion, by 2030.

The global plastic conduit market is projected to grow as it is widely used for protecting cables against pressure stress, tensile stress, cold, and heat in the electrical and mechanical engineering industry.

Based on type, the flexible conduit segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on material, the high-density polyethylene segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plastic Conduit industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plastic Conduit Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plastic Conduit Industry?

What segments does the Plastic Conduit Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plastic Conduit Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Industry Vertical, By Material, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America contributed a major share of the global plastic conduit market owing to escalating demand for the product as a replacement for conventional electrical devices. Apart from this, the presence of strong infrastructure has led to a huge preference for plastic conduits in the region, thereby driving regional market trends. However, the Asia-Pacific plastic conduit industry is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of about 7.5% during the forecast timeframe. The growth of the regional market over the assessment timeline can be credited to the massive demand for plastic conduits in countries such as Japan and China.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2022, Atkore Inc., a key player in the plastic conduit business, declared acquisition of Talon Products, LLC, a key provider of non-metallic injection molded cable cleats used in power distribution sector. The acquisition will help Atkore seamlessly integrate Talon’s assets with the product line of Atkore, thereby helping the firm in providing a strong solution for its cable management requirements. The strategic move will also benefit Atkore’s plastic conduit business.

In August 2022, DigitalBridge Investment Management, a division of DigitalBridge Group, Inc., and Columbia Capital, a key investor in digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and mobility solutions launched Xenith Infrastructure Group, a novel fiber tool in the Asia-Pacific region. For the record, Xenith Infrastructure Group’s major assets include fiber assets and conduit which it acquired from Superloop. The initiative will provide impetus to the demand for plastic conduits in the Asia-Pacific region.

FAQs

1- Which key factors will influence plastic conduit market growth over 2022-2030?

An electrical conduit is an electrical piping solution widely adopted in the protection of electric wiring. However, it is widely used for protecting cables against pressure stress, tensile stress, cold, and heat in the electrical and mechanical engineering industry. Manufacturers offer different types of conduits for a wide range of applications with different tech requirements.

2- What will be the value of the plastic conduit market during 2022-2030?

The global plastic conduit market was valued at $18.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 30.01 billion by the end of 2030. The market is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

3- Which are the key major players in plastic conduit market growth?

Some of the significant players in the global plastic conduit market include Zekelman Industries Inc., Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV, Sanco Industries Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., International Metal Hose Company, China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Premier Conduit Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, D.P. Jindal Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Astral Polytechnik Limited, and National Pipe & Plastics, Inc.

4- Which region will contribute notably towards the plastic conduit market value?

North America accounts for the largest share in the global plastic conduit market, with the growing demand to replace the traditional electrical equipment in the region with a high-quality system. Furthermore, the growing construction activities in the region will further contribute towards the growth of the regional market.

