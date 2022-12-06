Opacifiers Market Size to Surpass USD 23.1 Billion by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opacifiers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Opacifiers Market Information by Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is estimated to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach USD 23.1 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

An ingredient known as an opacifier tends to opacify the system that it is a component. It also gives products a richer look and raises their visual viscosity. Three processes—thermal expansion, crystallization, and suspended micro-bubbles—transform transparent items into opaque ones. The three stages of this opaque-making process are crystallization, heat expansion, and suspended micro-bubbles. Since they render cosmetics light-proof, opacifiers are in high demand in the cosmetics industry. The widespread use of opacifiers in paint and coating applications and many other industries is anticipated to fuel the market's rapid expansion in the following years. The opacifier market has been fueled by the growing usage of these goods in paint & coating, polymers, and personal care.

Today, end-use sectors like aerospace, construction, automotive, electronics, and shipbuilding dominate the global market for opacifiers. In formulations based on surfactants, opacifiers like titanium dioxide offer brightness and whiteness. The personal care market has been expanding steadily and significantly globally. More consumers are becoming interested in the new hair and body care products that several businesses are offering and the products they are reintroducing in fresh formulations. The expanding population in the Asia-Pacific region and the wide range of nuclear families contribute to the region's consistently increasing production output. Additionally, the rapid urbanization process and rising consumer demand for goods are driving up business production bases and the need for opacifiers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 23.1 Billion CAGR 4.8% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Opacifiers are highly used in paint and coating, plastics, and personal care. An increase in the use of opacifiers is possible due to the excellent hiding properties, which improve the performance of paint and coatings.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players in the opacifiers market are:

Tronox Limited (US)

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc. (US)

CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia)

DowDuPont (US)

Arkema (France

Ashland (US)

TAYCA (Japan)

The Chemours Company (US)

Alkane Resources Ltd (Australia)

En-Tech Polymer.Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Venator Materials PLC (UK).

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Opacifier demand has increased due to expanding cosmetic product demand or the growing cosmetic business. The opacifier market is growing in direct proportion to the growth of the paint and coating industries. More demand for opacifiers will be produced by improved research and development to enhance production technology. Many manufacturers will be drawn to the opacifiers' environmentally friendly qualities, further expanding the market's prospects. The automotive industry strongly demands the use of several opacifiers. The premise that the automotive industry is spreading its roots quickly worldwide is not the issue. This will result in the market for opacifiers expanding.

Modernization and rapid urbanization are also to blame for creating a stage for the opacifiers business to flourish. The opacifiers' environmentally friendly attributes will also catch the attention of many producers and may open up more opportunities for the market to grow. The use of multiple opacifiers is essential in the automotive industry. The idea that the automobile industry is spreading quickly worldwide is untrue. This will result in a boom in the opacifiers market.

Market Restraints:

Changes will undoubtedly hamper the market expansion rate for opacifiers in raw material prices. Additionally, many nations' lack of personal care infrastructure will slow the market's expansion pace for opacifiers. Furthermore, the market will experience slow growth due to restrictions placed on some opacifiers by the governments of many nations.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has had a significant negative impact on practically every industry's operation. As the COVID-19 pandemic catastrophe develops, regulatory authorities worldwide are compelled to enact stringent lockdown measures and travel restrictions. Additionally, this has had a significant impact on the market for opacifiers.

The COVID-19 epidemic impacted the supply chain systems since many essential machinery and supplies heavily depend on imports from other nations. Additionally, the industries were forced to operate with a minimal workforce due to the strict directives of the governing bodies to adhere to social distance norms, which resulted in a decline in the industries' production rates. Therefore, the opacifier market is negatively impacted by all of these factors.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes paints & coatings, ceramics, paper, plastics, personal care, inks, fibers, home care, and glass. By type, the market includes titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, opaque polymers, zircon, and cerium oxide.

Regional Insights

Because of the significant demand for paints & coatings used in construction, automotive, aeronautical, and electronics, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global opacifiers market. The rapid industrialization and urbanization of emerging nations like India, Thailand, and North America, accounted for the foremost market share due to the region's high demand for opacifiers in paints and coatings and subsequent use in the aerospace, car manufacturing, and electronics industries, is another factor contributing to the market's rapid growth in this area. The US's strong military and army are the main factors driving this region's high product demand for military applications.

The main factor propelling the opacifiers market is the expansion of the paints and coatings sector, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and Argentina. The opacifier market is also growing due to the development of new technologies to improve coating performance. However, throughout the anticipated period, raw material price volatility is predicted to restrain the market for opacifiers. The opacifiers industry is negatively impacted by the building, underdeveloped personal care, and paints & coatings industries in certain economies, including Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and a few countries in Latin America.

