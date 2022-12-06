XT.COM Lists CareCoin in its Innovation and Layer2 zones

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CARE on its platform in the innovation and Layer2 zone and the CARE/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-06 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit CARE for trading at 2022-12-05 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for CARE will open at 2022-12-07 10:00 (UTC )

About CARE

CareCoin, CARE, is an ERC-20 token deployed on the ethereum blockchain. CARE is a utility token for an ecosystem that manages medical and health data using decentralized blockchain technology. The token is designed to solely be used as a secure method of remittance within the CARE platform. CareCoin functions as loyalty membership points that provides users with a certain amount of access based on the amount of CARE staked. Access is divided into various tiers including premium membership higher tiers that allow greater access to more attractive and advanced medical services.

CareCoin aims to provide economic incentives by allowing users to use them as a medium of exchange for third parties, merchants, or service providers within the CARE ecosystem. CareCoin not only allows users to mint and purchase NFTs that grant access to various services, but it is also used as the platform's currency for data trading. Please be advised the secondary market pricing of CareCoin is independent from the efforts made by the CARE team since no token functionality or scheme have been implemented to manipulate its pricing.

About the CARE Platform

Data providers and businesses will be incentivized with CareCoin rewards for their participation within the ecosystem. The CARE platform hopes to support the accumulation of medical data to reduce the cost of medical treatments and promote tailor-made healthcare. Those providing health data will receive CareCoin and be able to spend it on healthcare services using this platform, thus allowing individuals to profit from their own healthcare data and spend it on their own medical service fees.

Website: wellnesscares.io

Whitepaper: wp.wellnesscares.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carecoinfo

Telegram: https://t.me/care_official

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both CARE and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in CARE trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

