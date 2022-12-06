Submit Release
COP15: An International Conference on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The COP15 on Biodiversity, to be held in Montreal from December 7 to 19, 2022, is a unique opportunity to debate issues related to the protection of nature. Collectif COP15, a collective of 94 Quebec civil society organizations, is organizing a major international conference from December 6 to 8 on solutions to the underlying causes of biodiversity loss.

This event responds repeated calls from the IPBES and IPCC for urgent systemic change by addressing the shared underlying causes of the two main, and interrelated, environmental crises: biodiversity loss and climate change.

The objective of the conference is to open a dialogue and lay out several courses of action that would address the issues involved in transforming both an economic model and a system of values that are harmful to nature.

In addition, the organizers hope to conclude the event by formally inviting stakeholders to continue this reflection on solutions to the underlying causes at future COPs, with climate and biodiversity combined.

Quotes: 
"We hope that the Conference on Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss will be one of COP15's great legacies. Civil society's leadership during COP15 -- organizing various events and mobilizing for the protection of life – is perhaps the best remedy to the prevailing atmosphere of cynicism, both countering it and spreading hope. Solutions exist, and we must create the space to hear and implement them."
Alain Branchaud, biologist, executive director of SNAP Québec and spokesperson for Collectif COP15

"The Conference on Solutions to Underlying Causes brings together in Montreal a number of internationally renowned scientists from several continents: Africa, Europe and the Americas, in addition to many First Nations researchers. These experts, from a range of scientific disciplines, will examine the systemic transformations required in our economies and societies, both here and around the world, to counter the collapse of biodiversity and restore healthy ecosystems."
Éric Pineault, professor and president of the scientific committee of the Institut des sciences de l'environnement at UQAM, and scientific director of the "Pôle sur la ville résiliente"

For further details on the conference: http://causessousjacentes.eventbrite.ca

INFORMATION

Solutions to the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss
December 6 to 8, 2022
Salle Polyvalente at the Pavillon Sherbrooke (UQAM)
200 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H2X 1X5
Métro Place-des-Arts

