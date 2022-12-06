Major Cineplex chooses Christie RGBe Series laser projectors to deliver outstanding visuals on smaller screens

Christie® is pleased to announce that Major Cineplex, the largest movie theatre operator in Thailand, has chosen its high-value RGBe Series laser projection system for deployment in smaller auditoriums across its circuit.

BANGKOK, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is pleased to announce that Major Cineplex, the largest movie theatre operator in Thailand, has chosen its high-value RGBe Series laser projection system for deployment in smaller auditoriums across its circuit.

This DCI-compliant projector series features RGB laser illumination and CineLife™ electronics that deliver outstanding visuals with improved color gamut, brightness, contrast and operational life in an affordable platform. Major Cineplex has acquired the CP2310-RGBe model, which offers 10,000 lumens in brightness and is ideal for screens up to 14 meters (47 feet) wide. More than a dozen CP2310-RGBe projectors have so far been fitted in seven multiplexes located nationwide.

With these installations, Major Cineplex currently operates the largest fleet of Christie RGB laser projection systems in Thailand. Equipped with leading edge CineLife™ and CineLife+™ electronics , as well as Real|Laser™ illumination technology that reveal a world of color never before seen on screen, these state-of-the-art projectors outperform any other cinema illumination platform and set the stage for the most spectacular cinematic experiences.

"With Christie's RGBe Series projectors , our smaller auditoriums can reap the benefits of RGB laser technology to provide superior cinematic visuals to our patrons," says Apichart Kongchai, chief cinema officer, Major Cineplex. "These projectors are well-suited for deployment in new sites as well as replacing aging systems at existing venues. This enables us to maintain our market leadership position, and fulfils our goal of delivering high quality moviegoing experiences."

Vivian Lim, regional sales manager for Southeast Asia, Cinema, Christie, adds, "We are delighted that Major Cineplex has embraced our RGBe Series projectors designed for smaller auditoriums as it seeks to rejuvenate older cinemas and further expand its footprint domestically. This is a clear demonstration of Major's confidence in our direct-coupled RGB laser projection system that delivers amazing visual experiences for moviegoers through an affordable platform that performs well into the future."

Featuring a highly-efficient laser light source that allows for improved image performance on high gain screens and increased light efficiency for reduced power consumption, the CP2306-RGBe, CP2308-RGBe and CP2310-RGBe are capable of 30,000 hours of stable DCI brightness with low-maintenance operation.

Perfect for use in small VIP auditoriums, post-production rooms, and small screen cinemas, Christie RGBe Series projectors provide 2000:1 contrast ratio, greater than 90% Rec. 2020 color gamut, and enhanced wavelength diversity to improve image performance on high gain screens – all in a small form factor. RGBe projectors are also future-proofed, capable of 2K@120fps and expansion card support for various performance, control and connection add-ons.

