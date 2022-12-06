Interest Rate Hikes Drive Down Home Sales and New Listings in November

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeownership market activity in November continued to be influenced by the impact of higher borrowing costs on affordability. Sales were down markedly compared to the same period last year, following the trend that unfolded since the commencement of interest rate hikes in the spring. New listings were also down substantially from last year, and at a very low level historically. The fact that the supply of homes for sale has remained low, has supported average selling prices at the $1.08 to $1.09 million mark since August.

Greater Toronto Area (GTA) REALTORS® reported 4,544 sales through TRREB's MLS® System in November 2022 – down 49 per cent compared to November 2021, but remaining at a similar level to October especially after considering the recurring seasonal downward trend in the fall. New listings, at 8,880, were down on both a year-over-year basis and month-over-month basis.

"Increased borrowing costs represent a short-term shock to the housing market. Over the medium- to long-term, the demand for ownership housing will pick up strongly. This is because a huge share of record immigration will be pointed at the GTA and the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) in the coming years, and all of these people will require a place to live, with the majority looking to buy. The long-term problem for policymakers will not be inflation and borrowing costs, but rather ensuring we have enough housing to accommodate population growth," said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

"We have seen a lot of progress this year on the housing supply and related governance files such as the More Homes Built Faster Act. This is obviously good news. However, we need these new policies to turn into results over the next year. Otherwise, the current market lull will soon be behind us, population growth will be accelerating, and we will have done nothing to account for our growing housing need. The result would be enhanced unaffordability and reduced economic competitiveness," said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was down by 5.5 per cent year-over-year in November 2022. The average selling price for all home types combined was down by 7.2 per cent year-over-year. Annual price declines continued to be greater for more expensive market segments, including detached and semi-detached houses.

"Selling prices declined from the early year peak as market conditions became more balanced and homebuyers have sought to mitigate the impact of higher borrowing costs. With that being said, the marked downward price trend experienced in the spring has come to an end. Selling prices have flatlined alongside average monthly mortgage payments since the summer," said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price November 1–30, 2022 2022 2021 Sales Average Price New

Listings Sales Average Price New

Listings City of Toronto

("416") 1,798 1,050,788 3,562 3,576 1,096,875 4,253 Rest of GTA

("905") 2,746 1,098,127 5,318 5,403 1,206,041 5,791 GTA 4,544 1,079,395 8,880 8,979 1,162,564 10,044





TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type November 1–30, 2022 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 542 1,514 2,056 1,560,548 1,329,165 1,390,162 Yr./Yr. %

Change -40.6% -48.2% -46.4% -13.8% -10.9% -11.3% Semi-Detached 169 217 386 1,187,016 924,080 1,039,200 Yr./Yr. %

Change -40.3% -53.8% -48.7% -17.1% -13.7% -13.9% Townhouse 178 596 774 995,074 872,014 900,314 Yr./Yr. %

Change -53.3% -44.0% -46.4% 1.4% -8.7% -6.4% Condo

Apartment 899 390 1,289 734,797 648,332 708,636 Yr./Yr. %

Change -54.5% -55.9% -54.9% -1.5% 0.3% -0.9%

November 2022 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite

(All Types) Single-

Family

Detached Single-Family Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total -5.49% -7.73% -6.81% -1.42% 2.88% Halton Region -11.18% -12.49% -12.63% -7.67% 1.14% Peel Region -5.08% -7.13% -7.02% 0.43% 6.66% City of Toronto -4.25% -7.94% -7.34% 1.78% 2.05% York Region -1.57% -2.99% -1.40% -0.76% 4.62% Durham Region -8.57% -9.03% -9.56% -2.93% 2.06% Orangeville -4.04% -4.97% -4.97% 2.84% 13.47% South Simcoe

County1 -9.17% -10.08% -5.48% -1.15% 5.00% Source:Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth

Please note the methodology used to calculate MLS® HPI has been changed. For more information, click HERE .





Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® System Sales and Average Price November 2022 2022 2021 Sales Average

Price New

Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto

("416") 26,616 1,145,933 53,937 41,101 1,058,539 61,097 Rest of GTA ("905") 45,442 1,225,238 94,859 74,525 1,110,582 100,326 GTA 72,058 1,195,945 148,796 115,626 1,092,082 161,423





YTD TRREB MLS® System Sales & Average Price by Home Type November 2022 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 7,368 24,872 32,240 1,798,881 1,479,149 1,552,219 Yr./Yr. %

Change -32.4% -39.9% -38.3% 4.6% 9.1% 8.4% Semi-Detached 2,484 4,175 6,659 1,374,125 1,079,080 1,189,140 Yr./Yr. %

Change -33.8% -38.9% -37.1% 5.9% 13.6% 10.8% Townhouse 2,660 9,474 12,134 1,045,249 982,379 996,162 Yr./Yr. %

Change -41.2% -38.6% -39.2% 11.1% 14.3% 13.4% Condo

Apartment 13,898 6,465 20,363 784,526 709,189 760,608 Yr./Yr. %

Change -35.9% -35.7% -35.8% 10.1% 16.8% 12.0%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month %

Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month %

Chg. November '21 9,906 11.2% $1,184,604 2.2% December '21 9,583 -3.3% $1,212,425 2.3% January '22 9,105 -5.0% $1,272,615 5.0% February '22 9,466 4.0% $1,285,175 1.0% March '22 8,028 -15.2% $1,252,487 -2.5% April '22 6,644 -17.2% $1,203,902 -3.9% May '22 5,977 -10.0% $1,169,407 -2.9% June '22 5,610 -6.1% $1,136,085 -2.8% July '22 5,224 -6.9% $1,109,125 -2.4% August '22 5,683 8.8% $1,123,306 1.3% September '22 5,091 -10.4% $1,098,106 -2.2% October '22 5,007 -1.6% $1,098,046 0.0% November '22 4,886 -2.4% $1,101,730 0.3%

Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment. 1 Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends.

READ THE FULL REPORT .

