Origen RV Accessories Releases Three New Non-Permanent Products

Origen launches three new, non-permanent jack pad accessories for RV owners.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origen RV Accessories Ltd. is pleased to announce three new product lines, adding to its extensive collection of leveling system accessories for Fifth Wheels, Motorhomes, and Travel Trailers.

Starting this December, Origen will launch The Cap, The Base, and The Donut under their RV SnapPad brand, marking the first collection of RV accessories that are not permanently attached jack pads.

When asked about launching their latest product lines, Devon Wilson, CEO of RV SnapPad, said, "We're excited to launch our first line of complementary accessories to our main line of permanently attached jack pads."

The Cap and Base will launch as supplementary products for leveling blocks and buckets, while The Donut is a new type of rubber wheel dock for travel and utility trailers. All will be sold as singles direct-to-consumer or to wholesale partners.

RV SnapPad mentions that they also plan on launching two other product lines in early 2023 for scissor jack stabilizers.

To learn more about the launch of Cap, Base, and Donut, visit rvsnappad.com or contact your local RV dealer.

