MEDIA ALERT: Andrew Feinberg, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker Technology and BostonGene, to Present Keynote at Telecom Review Leaders' Summit

Feinberg Will Speak on the Importance of Data in Today's Digital Society

Netcracker Technology:

Who: Andrew Feinberg, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker Technology and BostonGene, will deliver a keynote entitled "The Power and Potential of a Data-Driven Society" and will participate in a panel with other CxOs on the importance of leadership in the ICT industry.

What: Speaking sessions during Telecom Review Leaders' Summit will feature Feinberg alongside executives from Netcracker's customers, including Vodafone Oman, Zain KSA, Etisalat by e&, du, TELUS and others.

When: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Where: Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, InterContinental Dubai – Festival City

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005497/en/

