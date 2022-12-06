Submit Release
Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Centre ( JACC ) Presents The World-Famous Illusionist Rob Lake

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its included youth and adult entertainment, and inherent diverse suitable for all ages events, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center  ( JACC )  will host the world-famous American illusionist, Rob Lake, for the first time, during three interactive mind-blowing stage illusion performances on the grandest scale, which will be uniquely presented to the audience on the centre's national stage from 8-9-10 December.

Perfect 10

Curiosity and enthusiasm, the combination of both is what drove Rob's passion at the age of just ten, a passion that showed best in the backyard of one Norman's Oklahoma house, where he used to perform juggling and magic tricks as a kid - his favourite apparently - in his own little theatre, where attendees are invited to join "Rob's hide-and-seek club", convince them to stay? No need to, Since every awe-inspiring updated version of the show was fresh as ever…and that's the trick.

Getting Real

In 2008, Rob became the youngest person ever to win magic's highest honour, the holy grail of the magic world — The Merlin Award – as 'International Stage Magician of the Year.'the most prestigious award a magician can receive and the industry equivalent of an Oscar. Lake is named The World's Greatest Illusionist by NBC for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular.

After appearing in the thirteenth season of "America's Got Talent" in 2018,Rob has become internationally renowned, and as the show's quarter-finalist his performances captured millions of views on YouTube and on TV.

The New Rules Of Awesome

Welcome to Rob Lake guide to bedazzlement, Here's a show unlike any other. Apologies, We don't have rabbits in hats or vanishing coins here. What then? Well, here's the dream recipe, music, action, staging, and plenty of storytelling. Are you ready to cross the road from reality to fantasy? This show will take you there, and make clear : this is precisely what you came for.

So, what's special about this one?

Believe it or not, you. 

Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center is an architectural and cultural landmark in the heart of Kuwait that opened in 2016 and aims to highlight and showcase local and international arts and creations and is a national center for culture in the country. It consists of 4 buildings with attractive jewel-inspired design and contains theatres, conference halls, concert halls, exhibition halls and restaurants surrounded by parks and green spaces.

Contact: + 965 (0) 22060880, info@jacc-kw.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962396/JACC_Illusionist_Rob_Lake.jp
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1829320/Jaber_Al_Ahmed_Cultural_Centre_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheikh-jaber-al-ahmed-cultural-centre--jacc--presents-the-world-famous-illusionist-rob-lake-301695562.html

SOURCE Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center

