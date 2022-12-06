Symbeo, Inc. launches latest solution for today’s AP challenges

New platform for enterprise and mid-market-size organizations drives invoice automation

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbeo, Inc., a CorVel company, has launched a new version of its AP invoicing product that delivers on its promise of automation with reduced invoice processing cycle times, rapid startup, a proven ROI, and digital mailroom services for enterprise and mid-market organizations.



For decades, customers have trusted Symbeo to deliver automation with the blend of people, processes, and technology. Symbeo’s new product is cloud-based and built with powerful optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities and deep learning models, in order to swiftly and accurately extract invoice metadata for header and line item details. It works with attachments and invoices in all formats, including paper-based invoices, phone-captured images, scanned documents, and digital PDFs. End-to-end processing shares data with the customer’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which eliminates redundancy during financial closing processes.

“Customers trust us to help manage their business with the right tools in order to develop a strong cash culture for growth and build toward an autonomous future. Our new product is revolutionary and blends best-in-class emerging technologies with our focused industry expertise. While our customer experience has improved, our commitment to accuracy, touchless automation, and turnaround time are unwavering.” — Tomika A. Russell, President of Symbeo

Symbeo’s latest solution contributes to a modern work environment with automated approvals, centralized controls, and the agility to quickly respond to environmental factors. Customers can grow their business, reduce cycle times, and manage transparency throughout the value chain.

About Symbeo

Symbeo helps businesses everywhere achieve true AP automation. As an industry leader for over 30 years, we remove the manual invoice processing burden with intelligent OCR, AI, and enhanced machine learning solutions that eliminate tedious functions and streamline the P2P ecosystem. In harnessing the power of automation, we create a paperless environment that helps our customers achieve sustainability goals and focus on what matters most. Learn more at symbeo.com or call us today at 888.722.6663.

Press contact: Melissa Storan

CorVel Corp.

Melissa_storan@corvel.com

www.symbeo.com