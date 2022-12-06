MoIT announces 218 firms as prestigious exporters

VIETNAM, December 6 -

HÀ NỘI — As many as 218 companies have won the “Prestigious Export Business” title for 2021, according to the list unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 5.

The list of the honourees, operating in 27 business lines, is publicised on the MoIT portal www.moit.gov.vn and the websites of some relevant agencies.

In May this year, the MoIT coordinated with other ministries, sectors, business associations, provincial-level departments of industry and trade, and related agencies to select and publish the list of nominees on its website to collect public feedback.

They were chosen based on the MoIT’s criteria, including the minimum export revenue, business prestige among foreign partners, and performance of their customs, tax, and environmental obligations.

The selection aims to encourage Vietnamese enterprises to promote export and expand the market, particularly as the country has participated in many bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements.

The MoIT expects those prestigious exporters will continue making efforts to affirm their positions in the world business community.

According to figures by the General Statistics Office, Việt Nam’s total import and export turnover in the first 11 months of this year reached US$673 billion, of which exports were valued at $342.21 billion, up 13.4 per cent. — VNS