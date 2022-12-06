PHILIPPINES, December 6 - Press Release

December 6, 2022 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

ON THE CREATION OF THE PHILIPPINE CONGRESS-BANGSAMORO PARLIAMENT FORUM Mr. President, it is my honor to add voice to the resounding call to create the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum, as mandated under Article VI, Section 3, of Republic Act 11054, otherwise known as the "Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao". The Bangsamoro People, the Muslim Filipinos, and the indigenous cultural communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao play a significant role in the development of the whole country. The progress of the Filipino Nation cannot achieve its full realization without the bridge of cooperation between the National Government and the Bangsamoro Government. Legislative initiatives and policies of Congress should take into utmost consideration the welfare and interests of our brothers and sisters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. Peace and order, economic development, education, social welfare and health are some of the important issues that the National Government should focus on, in addressing the needs of our countrymen and women in the BARMM. Four years after the enactment of this important piece of legislation, RA 11054, we in Congress should now endeavor to establish the mandated Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum. This will serve as the avenue of consultation, understanding and partnership between the National and Bangsamoro Governments, in crafting legislative measures that would effectively respond to the needs of the said Region. Let us leave an impressive mark in the history of the BARMM. Let the sentiments and opinions of our brethren count. Today, more than ever, the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum will unite our hearts and mind for the well-being of the people of BARMM. This Forum shall be the vehicle towards a unified plan for progress, for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the whole Nation as well. Ang tagumpay ng BARMM ay tagumpay ng Mindanao, tagumpay ng Pilipinas, at tagumpay nating lahat.