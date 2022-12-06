Enthusiast Gaming’s Pocket Gamer Connects B2B Event Series Sets Record Attendance in 2022

/EIN News/ -- Sponsors included Google, Meta, and Unity

Featured companies included EA, Roblox, Niantic, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and Tencent

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announces that its Pocket Gamer Connects (“PGC”) live events series drew record attendees in 2022. PGC showcases how the world’s largest game publishers and developers come together to learn, share, and grow the business of gaming with Enthusiast Gaming driving the conversation. Following more than two years of running successful virtual events in response to the Covid 19 pandemic, the gaming community proved its desire to reconnect in person in 2022.

PGC is a strategic part of the business for the Company as its revenue streams (sponsorships and ticket sales) support Enthusiast Gaming’s efforts to diversify revenue, with a focus on higher yield and higher margin revenue. PGC attracts thousands of industry leaders and hundreds of gaming brands, making it an attractive direct sales offering.

Across six PGC events in 2022 in London, Seattle, Toronto, Helsinki, Jordan, and last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a record 6,700+ industry attendees and nearly 1,000 gaming industry speakers and thought leaders connected and shared insights on a wide range of relevant topics including User Acquisition, Mastering Multiplayer, The Art of Publishing, Ad Insights, Blockchain Gaming, Developer Toolkit, CFO Insider, and more.

Featured sponsors of PGC events in 2022 included Meta, Google, Unity, Agora, Appsflyer, Digital Turbine, Transperfect Jam City, Xsolla, AppLovin, Unity, and more. Companies represented by featured speakers and panelists included, Electronic Arts, Humble Bundle, Miniclip, King, Supercell, Jam City, Square Enix, Tencent, and more.

PGC returned to key locations in Europe and North America in 2022, and also expanded its efforts in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. MENA is a key growth region for the global games industry with 2022 revenue estimated at $6.8 billion (Newzoo games industry forecast). The PGC Leaders Summit was launched last week in Riyadh in partnership with the Savvy Games Group. PGC Leaders Summit is a brand-new event designed exclusively for over 120 CEOs and senior executives in the gaming industry to engage in deeper conversations around the big challenges and opportunities that will shape the industry, particularly in the MENA region, in the years to come.

“Following a successful 2022 year that saw the return to live events, the team is now gearing up for PGC London 2023 from January 23-24. It is clear that as the number of attendees grows, PGC continues to deliver value to the world’s largest game publishers and developers,” said Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “We look forward to our next event in London when the gaming industry will come together to network, discover, and learn from the world’s leading gaming authorities.”

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

