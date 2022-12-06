Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,629 in the last 365 days.

Aronora Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Presentation to include clinical data from a phase 2 study of Gruticibart (AB023), a factor XI-targeted antibody being developed for the treatment and prevention of thrombosis and inflammation

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aronora Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for blood clotting diseases, announced today that clinical data from a phase 2 study of Gruticibart will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place in New Orleans, Dec. 10-13, 2022. 

Gruticibart (AB023) is a unique recombinant antibody that targets coagulation factor XI (FXI) and specifically inhibits FXI activation by factor XII without blocking its activation by thrombin. It has been specifically designed to treat and prevent blood clots without causing an increased bleeding risk. This phase 2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Gruticibart for the prevention of catheter-associated thrombosis in patients with cancer receiving chemotherapy. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04465760.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:
Title: Factor XI Inhibition for the Prevention of Catheter-Associated Thrombosis in Cancer Patients Undergoing Central Line Placement: A Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Publication Number: 518
Session: 332. Thrombosis and Anticoagulation: Clinical and Epidemiological: Cancer-associated Thrombosis: Risk Stratification, Prevention, and Treatment
Session Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
Session Time: 12-1:30 p.m. 
Presentation Time: 12:15 p.m.

Abstracts are available via the ASH meeting website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts

Preclinical and early clinical development has been partially supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under award numbers R44HL106919, R44HL128016, and R44AI088937. This content is solely the responsibility of Aronora and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.
For more information, please visit www.aronorabio.com.
 

Contact Information:
Erik Tucker
President & CEO
info@aronorabio.com
(503) 530-6842

Related Images






Image 1: Aronora logo


Aronora logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Aronora logo

Aronora logo

You just read:

Aronora Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.