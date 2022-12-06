Aronora Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Presentation to include clinical data from a phase 2 study of Gruticibart (AB023), a factor XI-targeted antibody being developed for the treatment and prevention of thrombosis and inflammation

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aronora Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for blood clotting diseases, announced today that clinical data from a phase 2 study of Gruticibart will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place in New Orleans, Dec. 10-13, 2022.

Gruticibart (AB023) is a unique recombinant antibody that targets coagulation factor XI (FXI) and specifically inhibits FXI activation by factor XII without blocking its activation by thrombin. It has been specifically designed to treat and prevent blood clots without causing an increased bleeding risk. This phase 2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Gruticibart for the prevention of catheter-associated thrombosis in patients with cancer receiving chemotherapy. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04465760.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Factor XI Inhibition for the Prevention of Catheter-Associated Thrombosis in Cancer Patients Undergoing Central Line Placement: A Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Publication Number: 518

Session: 332. Thrombosis and Anticoagulation: Clinical and Epidemiological: Cancer-associated Thrombosis: Risk Stratification, Prevention, and Treatment

Session Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Session Time: 12-1:30 p.m.

Presentation Time: 12:15 p.m.

Preclinical and early clinical development has been partially supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under award numbers R44HL106919, R44HL128016, and R44AI088937. This content is solely the responsibility of Aronora and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

