Mission Prepares Men for Workforce With New Suits From Advanced Advocacy and International Franchise Association

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Central Union Mission accepted hundreds of dry-cleaned suits, shirts, ties and shoes from Advanced Advocacy that were donated by local congressmen, senators, lobbyists and other DC professionals. For six years, Advanced Advocacy has consistently partnered with Central Union Mission to support the rehabilitation of our residents by supplying them with suits as they prepare to enter the workforce. International Franchise Association also played an integral role in the success of this suit drive.

Central Union staff members, along with Andrew Kovalcin of Advanced Advocacy and David Smith from IFA, sit with the recipients of new suits from the Workforce Development and Education Program

According to Joe Mettimano, Mission President & CEO, "When you look good, you feel good, and because of Advanced Advocacy and this amazing suit drive, our program graduates can head to their job interviews with confidence, equipped to display their new competence and skills."

According to Andrew Kovalcin of Advanced Advocacy, "We're dedicated to making a positive impact in people's lives as they make the journey from homelessness to self-sufficiency. Over the past six years, we have provided over one thousand business suits to eliminate one of the barriers men face when looking for employment. We've witnessed firsthand how equipping an individual with the right clothes can empower them in their transformation and be critical for their personal growth. The continued success of the annual suit drive shows that even a small company, combined with the help and donations of others, can make a big difference in someone's life and in our local community."

Beyond the core services of nutritious food and safe, clean beds, Central Union Mission offers several life-changing programs for men. The Restoration & Transformation Program helps them overcome addictions, reconcile with family, study the Bible and take responsibility for their attitudes and actions. Men can also join the Workforce Development & Education Program, which offers employment readiness training and soft skills, actual hands-on, wage-earning work in a mentored setting and finally, placement in an outside job and independent living situation.

"IFA is a proud partner with Advanced Advocacy to support Central Union Mission and all they are doing to help disadvantaged men in the greater D.C. community enter the workforce," said Rikki Amos, Executive Director of the IFA Foundation. "One suit can go a long way in helping establish confidence and pride, and we thank IFA member ZIPS Cleaners for making this effort possible. Serving the community is central to the work of local franchises, like ZIPS, and we are grateful for the opportunity to further this mission and give back to those around us."

About Central Union Mission:

Central Union Mission is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the oldest private social service agency in Washington, DC. In addition to its emergency shelter, which provides more than 60,000 bed-nights each year, the Mission operates holistic, Christ-centered transformation and workforce development programs for men, provides benefits for veterans, helps people overcome addictions, operates a food and clothing distribution center which provides food for over 4,000 people each month, runs a camp for underprivileged children, and offers a ministry to families and senior citizens. Charity Navigator has rated Central Union Mission a three-star charity, Candid awarded Central Union Mission a Gold Seal for our financial transparency, and GreatNonProfits has given Central Union Mission a Top-Rated award.

About Advanced Advocacy:

Advanced Advocacy is an independent advocacy and public affairs firm that specializes in issue campaigns, coalition management, third parties and alliances, grassroots activation and community engagement.

About The International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 775,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.2 million direct jobs, $787.7 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

