Wuhan announces outcome of litigation
Wuhan General Group (China), Inc (OTCBB:WUHN)CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), formerly a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, hereby announces the following corporate update:
As previously reported in respect of litigation which was brought against the Company and prior management in Case Number A-20-815906-B in the Eighth Judicial Court in the State of Nevada, the Court found in favor of the plaintiff, and ordered the Company to convert the plaintiff’s preferred shares into common shares and pay damages. The Company has instructed its transfer agent to convert the plaintiff’s shares as ordered by the Court. The corporate financials dated September 30, 2022 reflect the impact of the Court order.
About Wuhan General Group, Inc.
Wuhan General Group, Inc. is a former nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based medicine. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".
