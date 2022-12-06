Spices & Stimulants market Size to Boost $337.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Prevalence of Diseases across the Globe Supplemented by Fortification Demands in Food Products

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Spices & Stimulants Market Size is estimated to reach $337.3 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Stimulants refer to a wide variety of drugs and compounds which can improve focus, vigor and sociability. Critically, an emerging class of products has stimulants that inhibit ergogenic effects as well. Caffeine and b-complex vitamins which exhibit antioxidant properties are widely utilized in food and beverages product. Moreover, spices refer to any dried part of a plant (plant-phytonutrients), other than the leaves. The growing demand for authentic cuisines globally has been a revered factor for spices adoption. Critically, stimulant growth is due to food-fortification initiatives and rising label consciousness amongst consumers. The following factors present a moderate outlook for the Spices & Stimulants Market for the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Spices & Stimulants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in 2021. It is due to a dominant position in both manufacturing and consumption, primarily in South-East Asia, where spices and stimulants hold functional importance. However, South America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities due to rising knowledge of product usage and availability in the region.

2. Increasing knowledge of consumers regarding the availability and benefits of spices and stimulants in general groceries along with the inclusion of nutrient bases in newer product launches have aided the market growth. However, side effects of certain stimulants and malpractices regarding false labeling and claims impede growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Spices & Stimulants Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Spices & Stimulants Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Spices & Stimulants Market based on types can be further segmented into Spices & Stimulants. Stimulants held a dominant market share in 2021. It is due to the vast consumption of various stimulants such as coffee, tea, cocoa and others across the regions and age groups.

Spices & Stimulants Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Spices & Stimulants Market based on the application can be further segmented into Meat and Poultry Products, Snacks and Convenience Foods, Soups-Sauces-Dressings, Bakery and Confectionary, Frozen Products, Beverages and Others.

Spices & Stimulants Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Spices & Stimulants Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Spices & Stimulants Industry are -

1. McCormick

2. Olam International

3. Acomo

4. C.F. Sauer Company

5. Fuchs North America

