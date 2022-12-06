View Announces the Deployment of Smart Building Cloud Across BentallGreenOak’s Canadian Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW), a leader in smart building technologies, today announced that BentallGreenOak (“BGO”) has deployed the Smart Building Cloud across 45 properties spanning 12 million square feet in their Canadian portfolio, with plans for future expansion to approximately 115 properties in total. The deployment is part of a deepening partnership between the two companies to accelerate the digital transformation of real estate.



View created the Smart Building Cloud to enable real estate technology teams to rapidly connect, operate, and optimize a portfolio of smart buildings with strong cybersecurity protection and maximum flexibility. The open, secure platform is comprised of modular hardware and software components that enable IT, OT and digital innovation teams to securely consolidate and normalize building data from across their entire portfolio into a cloud-based environment, and drive business outcomes such as reduced energy consumption and more efficient facilities management with pre-configured insights and automation.

BGO initially deployed the cybersecurity solutions in the View Smart Building Cloud to secure its buildings, gain visibility into network activity, and provide third-party vendors with secure, auditable remote access to building networks, devices, and systems, dramatically reducing operational costs. Now the company is expanding this deployment across its portfolio and is taking advantage of additional capabilities including automated device discovery to gain greater visibility into noncompliant devices running on its networks. BGO is also using View’s edge compute capabilities to address more advanced use cases requiring large amounts of data.

“View is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation of real estate to make buildings healthier, more sustainable, and easier to operate,” said Nitesh Trikha, Chief Product Officer with View. “BGO is a pioneer in the industry, and we’re thrilled to deepen our partnership.”

The Smart Building Cloud can be deployed in both new and existing buildings, and in conjunction with or independently of View Smart Windows, View’s flagship product that uses artificial intelligence to optimize access to natural light and outdoor views while keeping occupants comfortable. Every View Smart Window installation comes with an extensible OT network, which supports a wide variety of smart building devices and applications and serves as the foundation for a complete smart building technology stack.

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Glass and the Smart Building Cloud transform new and existing buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. Today, View’s products are deployed in offices, apartments, life science facilities, airports, hospitals, schools, hotels. Learn more at www.view.com.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. BGO serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $78 billion USD of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022) and expertise in the asset management of office, industrial, multi-residential, retail and hospitality property across the globe. BGO has offices in 28 cities across thirteen countries with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets. BGO is a part of SLC Management, which is the alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

The assets under management shown above includes real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BGO group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, includes certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until they are legally expired and excludes certain uncalled capital commitments where the investor has complete discretion over investment.



For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com.

