Redox and Let's Talk Interactive Partner to Expand Access to Healthcare

Tech firms unite to address inefficiencies in virtual care integration

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Redox, the company setting the stage for composable healthcare, has partnered with Let's Talk Interactive, a technology company that develops virtual care solutions to make healthcare more accessible. Together Let's Talk Interactive (LTI) and Redox are addressing inefficiencies in virtual care and making the EHR/EMR integration experience seamless for healthcare systems.

Virtual care solutions enable healthcare systems to extend access to care, overcoming clinician shortages and burnout, while maintaining continuity of care and improving patient outcomes. However, a key barrier to telehealth deployment for many health systems is the ability to find an efficient path to telehealth implementation. On average, it takes hospitals 23 months to go from identifying the need for digital innovation to scaling that solution to meet the need (AMA). Integrating a new virtual care solution into a health system's current EHR alone can take 3-4 months.

LTI and Redox are addressing these inefficiencies head-on, cutting the virtual care integration time in half to 30 to 60 days. LTI's next-generation enterprise telehealth solution, TrustVideo, leverages Redox's integration expertise with any EHR/EMR system, resulting in the platform's efficient integration with existing workflows of healthcare systems. This enables healthcare systems to integrate virtual care faster than ever before and scale it across the entire system efficiently with no additional cost.

"Virtual care has seen an unprecedented rise in the past couple of years," explains Redox VP of Product Bryan Dunn. "Patients and clinicians see the value of having virtual experiences composed just for them. At Redox, we're glad to help LTI make that happen at scale."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Redox, a best-in-class partner whose integration expertise is unmatched," said Arthur Cooksey, CEO and Founder of Let's Talk Interactive. "Our collaboration has resulted in one of the most unique telehealth technology platforms on the market that can serve any medical use case. Together, we are serving our mission which is to make healthcare accessible for all people."

About Redox

Payers, providers, digital health companies, and other healthcare entities use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 30,000 healthcare organizations, Redox provides a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our single API, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is an innovator in telehealth that has developed the most complete and configurable HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform in the world.

Through proprietary telehealth software, medical hardware, and provider network solutions, LTI gives those in need instant access to care. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company ranked No. 496 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing companies. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

