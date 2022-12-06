Empire Communities Celebrates Silver Award Wins at the National Sales & Marketing Awards

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Ontario Canada, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is thrilled to receive four Silver Award honours at the 2022 NAHB’s National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) National Awards for new home sales and marketing.

The home builder was honoured for marketing excellence with Best Social Media Campaign and Best Direct Mail Campaign for Everyday Beautiful, Empire’s lifestyle and design-focused magazine bringing advice from style experts, the latest interior design trends, and stories around food and entertaining. Now in its fifth year with unique editions in Ontario, Texas, the Carolinas and Georgia, Everyday Beautiful is an annual curation of all things to inspire homeowners to achieve the home they’ve always wanted. 8,000 copies were distributed to homeowners, prospects, realtors, and industry partners, complemented by an immersive online experience for audiences to further engage with the magazine's rich content of videos, graphics, and bonus features.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by our peers for our dedication to sales and marketing excellence and creating experiences that matter for our homeowners across Canada and the United States,” says Sue MacKay, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing at Empire Communities. “Through Everyday Beautiful, we explore how the home is more than just a place to eat and sleep. We strive to authentically connect with our homebuyers through stories that re-examine our way of thinking and living.”

Empire was also recognized for Online Sales Team of the Year for its Canadian low-rise program, and Sales Team of the Year at Empire Canals in Welland, Ontario. This is the first award for the homebuilder’s Canadian online sales program, an exciting recognition in today’s challenging new home sales environment.

The Nationals salutes and honours the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance. Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in their categories and are the finalists for Gold Awards, which will be presented on January 31 at the Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas, NV.

Empire now builds in six regions and 90 communities, offering a wide selection of homes with thoughtful floor plan designs and exterior and interior finishes in some of North America’s fastest-growing markets.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 29 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built and sold over 32,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held integrated residential homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

Attachments

Daniela Tirone Empire Communities 4166273896 dtirone@empirecommunities.com