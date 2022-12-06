UM students, faculty, staff mourn Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin

MACAU, December 6 - The memorial service for Jiang Zemin, former president of the People’s Republic of China, was held today (6 December) at 10:00am at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. University of Macau (UM) students, faculty, and staff watched the live broadcast of the memorial service and observed silence in memory of the late former president.

At 10:00am, a group of UM students, faculty, and staff watched the live broadcast of the memorial service at the Student Activity Centre. During the event, they stood in silence for three minutes and bowed three times to mourn the late former president. In addition, the memorial service was broadcasted by the television system on campus. The national flag and the regional flag of the Macao SAR on campus were also flown at half-mast. Other students, faculty, and staff watched the live broadcast and observed silence at locations on campus such as classrooms, the library, residential colleges, offices, meeting rooms, and dormitory buildings.