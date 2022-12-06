Brown Rice Market worth $12.4 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 3.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that brown Rice Market Size is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Brown rice is a good source of phosphorus, selenium, magnesium, niacin, thiamine and vitamin B6 and is one of the high-fiber foods. The high-fiber foods enhance gut health, improves digestion and aid in weight loss. It is also high in antioxidants that aid in the removal of free oxygen radicals, which is a major driver of the rising demand for brown rice. It greatly aids with gut health and contains potent antioxidant effects that support a healthy immune system and even guard against cancers. Since Brown Rice GI index is low and slows down the body's rapid absorption of sugar, brown rice is excellent for diabetics. Owing to the Brown Rice, GI index Brown Rice Industry is expected to witness a surge in demand in the food industry. Manufacturers are concentrating on introducing new organic brown rice brands and stepping up their efforts to draw in health-conscious consumers as a result of rising demand. The product's demand is driven by a change in customer preferences toward a nutrition-rich diet during the projection period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Brown rice Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increase in the obese population and growing farming and agricultural activities driving the Brown Rice Market.

2. The market is also anticipated to boost as a result of packaging innovation and shifting consumer food preferences, such as the rise of ready-to-eat food products.

3. However, significant limiting issues are its short shelf life, lack of protein and gut health issues for ill individuals. Additionally, brown rice is more expensive than white rice. These elements might limit the market's ability to expand for brown rice.

Segmental Analysis:

Brown Rice Market Segment Analysis - by Type : Brown Rice Market based on Type can be further segmented into Sweet Brown Rice, Brown Basmati Rice and Others. The Brown Basmati Rice segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its major applications in food products and the change in nutrition-rich diet habits of people for preferring outside food.

Brown Rice Market Segment Analysis - by Application : Brown Rice Market based on the application can be further segmented into Household and Industrial. In 2021, the Household held a dominating market share and is also estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Brown Rice Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Brown Rice Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brown Rice Industry are -

1. Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

2. T.K. Rice mill and Ash

3. Ebro Foods, S.A.

4. Asia Golden Rice Co Ltd.

5. Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

