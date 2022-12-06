On Eve Of Biodiversity Conference Alarm Is Sounded For Wildlife
EINPresswire.com/ -- On eve of crucial biodiversity conference, conservationists call for urgent action to save world’s wildlife.
Link to the animated movie:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ro1pw6o28iyjklt/The%20Animals%20Went%20In%20Two%20By%20Two.mp4?dl=0
On the eve of the UN biodiversity conference starting on 7th December in Montreal, an animated movie set to a haunting adaptation of a children’s nursery rhyme, has been created by conservationists as a warning to delegates to act to save the world’s wildlife.
The lyrics, a variation on the song “The Animals Went In Two By Two,” warn of the threat of extinction facing one million of the world’s species, conveyed by scenes of the animals’ desperate search for help to keep them alive.
The movie joins the animals on their journey to the conference (COP 15) where their fate will be decided by delegates from all over the world. But are world leaders paying attention? The movie marks the climax to the “Are You Listening” campaign by conservation NGO International Animal Rescue. IAR is gathering signatures from across the globe on a letter to delegates attending the conference, demanding urgent action to halt and reverse the biodiversity crisis before it is too late.
The final words of the song, “Will you make the change?” challenge world leaders to avert the looming environmental tragedy that has been brought about by human activity.
Says Alan Knight, IAR President: “The day of reckoning is fast approaching. Human activity has devastated the natural world to such an extent that, without urgent, meaningful action we stand to lose thousands, perhaps even a million plant and animal species for good.
“We now know that the global decline in biodiversity is having as devastating an impact on our planet as climate change. Delays to this crucial meeting have cost more than two years of precious time when action could have been taken to put the brakes on the biodiversity crisis. The clock keeps ticking. Are the COP 15 delegates listening? I sincerely hope so. The world’s wildlife can’t afford any further failures to act.”
The animation is the brainchild of creative marketing agency Amplitude. The team worked pro bono to develop the idea and deliver the finished product. They also secured the support of Grammy-nominated composer and orchestrator Amie Doherty and singer/ songwriter Billy Lockett.
Knight adds: “We’re urging everyone to watch the animation, sign the letter on our website and share the movie on social media so that world leaders are in no doubt of the urgent need for action to protect the planet’s precious wildlife before it’s too late.”
For further information and interviews with IAR representatives attending COP15, please contact Lis Key at IAR via email or on +44 7957 824379.
Lis Key
