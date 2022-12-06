Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Overview, Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on aluminum foil packaging market.

What are the growth prospects of the aluminum foil packaging industry?

The global aluminum foil packaging market size reached US$ 33.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

Aluminum foil represents a recyclable, malleable, and non-toxic rolled sheet that is widely available in varying thicknesses. It provides protection against light, moisture, grease, microorganisms, bacteria, oxygen, and other gases. Aluminum foil is extensively used in the manufacturing of aseptic packaging that allows the storage of perishable goods without refrigeration. Containers and trays made using aluminum foil are utilized in the packaging of pet food and takeaway and ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks. Aluminum also finds wide-ranging applications in the packaging of numerous dosage forms of medications, including capsules, creams, lotions, liquids, powders, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-foil-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The escalating demand for food and beverage (F&B) products via online food delivery platforms is primarily augmenting the aluminum foil packaging market. Furthermore, the inflating need for aluminum foil, as it is combined with flexible films to make a barrier layer and create lightweight and flexible packages, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of these packages in the manufacturing of powdered milk, pet food, tuna, coffee, soups, and other food products is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising popularity of aluminum foil packaging in the production of personal care items to protect them from contamination at the time of transportation and shipping is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of advanced solutions that are coated with water-based latex and greaseproof paper and used in dairy items, such as butter, cheese, margarine, etc., is expected to fuel the aluminum foil packaging market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3x5i7JG

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, packaging type, foil type, thickness, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Foil Wraps

Pouches

Blisters

Containers

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging

Breakup by Foil Type:

Printed

Unprinted

Breakup by Thickness:

0.007 mm – 0.09 mm

0.09 mm – 0.2 mm

0.2 mm – 0.4 mm

Breakup by End Use Industry

Food and Beverage

Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Aliberico Slu, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Carcano Antonio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, Coppice Alupack Ltd. (Euro Packaging UK Ltd.), JW Aluminum, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries), Raviraj Foils Limited and Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminium Foil Co. Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/575873808/corrugated-box-market-size-in-india-2022-2027-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584290813/global-aseptic-packaging-market-to-grow-at-10-07-during-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600757223/smart-packaging-market-analysis-2022-2027-industry-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563956921/flexible-packaging-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/578654158/plastic-packaging-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.