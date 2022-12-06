Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Overview, Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on aluminum foil packaging market.
What are the growth prospects of the aluminum foil packaging industry?
The global aluminum foil packaging market size reached US$ 33.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2022-2027.
Aluminum foil represents a recyclable, malleable, and non-toxic rolled sheet that is widely available in varying thicknesses. It provides protection against light, moisture, grease, microorganisms, bacteria, oxygen, and other gases. Aluminum foil is extensively used in the manufacturing of aseptic packaging that allows the storage of perishable goods without refrigeration. Containers and trays made using aluminum foil are utilized in the packaging of pet food and takeaway and ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks. Aluminum also finds wide-ranging applications in the packaging of numerous dosage forms of medications, including capsules, creams, lotions, liquids, powders, etc.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aluminum-foil-packaging-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The escalating demand for food and beverage (F&B) products via online food delivery platforms is primarily augmenting the aluminum foil packaging market. Furthermore, the inflating need for aluminum foil, as it is combined with flexible films to make a barrier layer and create lightweight and flexible packages, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of these packages in the manufacturing of powdered milk, pet food, tuna, coffee, soups, and other food products is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising popularity of aluminum foil packaging in the production of personal care items to protect them from contamination at the time of transportation and shipping is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of advanced solutions that are coated with water-based latex and greaseproof paper and used in dairy items, such as butter, cheese, margarine, etc., is expected to fuel the aluminum foil packaging market in the coming years.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3x5i7JG
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, packaging type, foil type, thickness, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Product:
Foil Wraps
Pouches
Blisters
Containers
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Semi-Rigid Packaging
Breakup by Foil Type:
Printed
Unprinted
Breakup by Thickness:
0.007 mm – 0.09 mm
0.09 mm – 0.2 mm
0.2 mm – 0.4 mm
Breakup by End Use Industry
Food and Beverage
Tobacco
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alcoa Corporation, Aliberico Slu, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd., Amcor Plc, Carcano Antonio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, Coppice Alupack Ltd. (Euro Packaging UK Ltd.), JW Aluminum, Novelis Inc. (Hindalco Industries), Raviraj Foils Limited and Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminium Foil Co. Ltd.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/575873808/corrugated-box-market-size-in-india-2022-2027-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/584290813/global-aseptic-packaging-market-to-grow-at-10-07-during-2022-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/600757223/smart-packaging-market-analysis-2022-2027-industry-size-share-trends-and-forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563956921/flexible-packaging-market-size-2022-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/578654158/plastic-packaging-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here